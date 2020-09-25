Gujarat Minister & Congress Legislator Bestowed With 'Best MLA Award'

Amid the ongoing Gujarat Assembly's Monsoon session Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Thursday bestowed Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Congress legislator Mohansinh Rathva with the 'Best MLA award'. While Chudasama was conferred with the 'best MLA award' for the year 2020, Rathva received the honour for 2019 in the state Assembly.

The state Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi announced the awards on the fourth day of the ongoing state Assembly's Monsoon session in Gandhinagar. The state Assembly started these awards for the first time this year since the formation of Gujarat in 1960, the Speaker informed. Both legislators received the award from Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other senior leaders in the House. The award was a silver trophy weighing 1.5 kg.

The 76-year-old Congress legislator Mohansinh Rathva is a 10-time Congress MLA and represents the Pavi-Jetpur seat of Chhotaudepur, while the 70-year-old Bhupendrasinh Chudasama represents Dholka seat of Ahmedabad.

READ | Gujarat Assembly passes stringent law to punish land grabbers

READ | Gujarat HC fines lawyer for smoking during online hearing

Parameters of the Best MLA award

A decision was taken to institute the award earlier in February and in June, the rules and parameters were finalised following which a selection committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Speaker. Some of the parameters of the award includes knowledge about parliamentary procedures, attendance and cooperation in maintaining decorum of the House, conduct in the House, and in public life, he said.

"Before finalising our rules, we studied rules, regulations and parameters adopted by the Parliament and legislative Assemblies of other states," Trivedi said while announcing the awards in the House.

The chief minister congratulated both the senior legislators on receiving the award and said he was confident that this new tradition will encourage other members to follow the footsteps of the award-winning MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI) (Image credit PTI)