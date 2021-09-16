Gujarat: No Repeats In Bhupendra Patel's Cabinet; Check Ministers & Their Portfolios Here

Quick links:
Image credit-PTI/ANI/Twitter/@Bhupendrapatel/
Days after naming Bhupendra Patel as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party government on Thursday inducted 24 Ministers to the State Cabinet- ten cabinet-rank Ministers and 14 Ministers of State, including 5 MoS with independent charge. None of the 24 Ministers was repeated from the outgoing Vijay Rupani cabinet.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to the new cabinet members at the Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar on Thursday in the presence of outgoing Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP Gujarat unit chief CR Patil, among other party leaders.
નવનિયુક્ત કેબિનેટ મંત્રીશ્રીઓને શુભકામનાઓ સહ ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન pic.twitter.com/2wIryCEM0i— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) September 16, 2021
Thereafter, the first cabinet meeting of the newly appointed state cabinet was held in Gandhinagar. In the meeting, the Cabinet members were allocated their respective portfolios.
In an unforeseen development on September 11, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. While BL Santhosh and Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav were already present in the state, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were rushed as observers. Though speculation was rife that Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12.
Belonging to the Patidar caste, Patel is a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. Bhupendra Patel is perceived to be a close aide of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel who won from this seat earlier. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Having faced a backlash over the Patidar agitation, Patel's appointment is seen as BJP's attempt to bolster their chances for re-election in the 2022 Assembly election.