After BJP released a new video of Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia in which he is purportedly heard mocking the 100-year-old mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal over derogatory remarks by Gopal Italia.

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani posted Gopal Italia's video on Twitter and hit out at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a press conference, BJP’s Smriti Irani said, “You haven’t insulted the mother of PM Modi. you have insulted her because her son is not letting you attain your mischievous political ambitions. Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia has insulted a woman who is 100-year -old.”

#LIVE | AAP leader insults a 100-yr-old woman, he abuses mother of PM Modi. The party has made many remarks that has hurt sentiments of Gujarat & Gujaratis. Gujaratis will ensure political defeat of AAP in upcoming elections: Union Minister Smriti Irani - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/nUbhXeHZsp — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

Trouble mounted for AAP, which is seeking to make an impact in the Gujarat Assembly election, after Gopal Italia was seen mocking PM Modi’s mother.

Deepening his attack on AAP chief Kejriwal, Smriti Irani asserted, “Gujarat and Gujarati will give a befitting reply to AAP. In an attempt to attract political attention, AAP has not only given derogatory political statements that have also hurt the sentiments of Gujarat and Gujaratis. From propagating myths about the Hindu way of life to slurring Hindu women and religious institutions, AAP has been making derogatory statements. With the blessings of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leadership in Gujarat maliciously, in an abusive form, attacks Pradhan Sevak's 100-year-old mother.”

'Gujarat and Gujaratis will ensure the political defeat of AAP': Smriti Irani

“AAP does not realise the esteem which Gujarat and Gujaratis hold women and especially mothers in our society. In the forthcoming election of Gujarat, Gujarat and Gujaratis will ensure the political defeat of AAP,” Smriti Irani claimed.

Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani said, "Hiraba is the form of Mother Shakti. Kejriwal's special Gopal Italia did not exclude 100-year-old Heeraba from his politics of hate. There is no place for AAP and its warped mentality in a civilized society like Gujarat. In the name of Gujarat, such an insult to mother power will be judged by Gujaratis with their own votes."

“Hiraba has nothing to do with politics, yet Kejriwal’s leaders and workers seek to punish her and abuse her. Kejriwal, the people of Gujarat have now decided to stand for justice. If you think abusing the PM’s mother will help you gain political popularity in Gujarat, you are mistaken. Gujarat and Gujaratis will make you pay in the forthcoming elections," Smriti Irani said.

"Abuse of any woman is not permitted by any community. The fact that after abusing a mother, who is not in politics, he seeks to hide behind new excuses. It shows that the AAP will use any political leverage, will use any community, will use any gender to meet their own political ends," Smriti Irani added.

She claimed Italia's comments were made on Kejriwal's instructions, saying the Gujarat AAP leader has made a number of comments which have also "insulted" the Hindu society and temple-going women.

"PM Modi has always said he is ready for that political onslaught. Do not abuse the motherland has always been his plea and today, BJP workers like me say that abuse us, abuse our organization because that is your political goal. But this is unforgivable, to abuse a 100 -year old woman who has nothing to do with politics," Smriti Irani asserted.

Italia seen mocking PM Modi's mother

In the latest video shot in a moving car, Italia is purportedly heard saying, “Why are you not asking 'neech' (lowly person) Narendra Modi to reveal the expenses of his public meeting. And his mother Hiraben is also doing drama. Modi is nearing 70 years, while Hiraben will soon be 100, then also these two continue with their drama.” The video, tweeted by Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave in Ahmedabad, triggered a barrage of criticism from the ruling party.

Italia was detained for a few hours in New Delhi on Thursday when he went to the National Commission for Women (NCW) office to record his statement on the summons issued to him for his alleged derogatory comments against the PM.

Italia claimed that he was "threatened and treated indecently" by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma after he appeared before her "as he is a Patidar and his community members have come out in support of the Kejriwal-led party" ahead of the elections. Kejriwal said his detention had triggered massive anger in the Patel community across Gujarat.