Gyanvapi Verdict: BJP's Kapil Mishra Says 'those Hiding Truth Stopping Survey'

Ahead of a Varanasi court's order on the Gyanvapi mosque survey on Thursday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra asserted that everybody knows what is inside Gyanvapi and the truth will come out in the videography. He claimed that the reason there is a demand of stopping the videography survey is only that people are aware of the truth. Whether it is Gyanvapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi, Qutub Minar, or Taj Mahal, the truth will emerge soon. "How long it will remain hidden?" he questioned.

On May 11, the Varanasi court reserved the order on the Gyanvapi Mosque case and the final order will be given later today (May 12). The district court is set to deliver its verdict, on Thursday, in the case pertaining to the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The court on Wednesday heard the two sides of the case and Advocate commissioner Mishra also presented his side.

Kapil Mishra on Gyanvapi Row

Kapil Mishra tweeted in Hindi, "Everyone knows what is inside Gyanvapi. Everyone knows what will come out in videography Those who want to hide the truth are stopping videography. Whether it is Gyanvapi or Krishna Janmabhoomi or Bhojshala or Qutub Minar or Taj Mahal everyone's truth is the same how long will you hide".

सबको पता है ज्ञानवापी के अंदर क्या है



सबको पता है वीडियोग्राफी में क्या सामने आएगा



जो सच छिपाना चाहते है वो वीडियोग्राफी रोक रहे हैं



ज्ञानवापी हो या कृष्ण जन्मभूमि या भोजशाला या कुतुबमीनार या ताजमहल



सबका सच एक ही है

कब तक छिपाओगे #Gyanvapi — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 12, 2022

Gyanvapi mosque survey order

A plea was submitted before the court to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Currently, the devotees are allowed access to the Shringar Gauri Temple only on Chaitra Navratri. The plea was filed on the basis of the argument that the Shringar Gauri has been existing at the spot since time immemorial and asked the court to ascertain the same.

The petitioners representing the Kashi Vishwanath temple are claiming that the Mosque resides on the land belonging to the Hindus whereas the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid has argued against it. The Mosque management committee on Sunday moved the district court against the survey and also asked for the removal of the current court commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) had stated that the videography scheduled to be carried out at the Gyanvapi Mosque was a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and announced that it would move the Supreme Court in this regard.

(Image: PTI/ANI)