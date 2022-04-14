Hanskhali Rape: BJP MLA Slams Mamata Banerjee; 'Court Order Shows Lack Of Trust In Govt'

On Wednesday, after the Hanskhali rape case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul criticised the West Bengal administration under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that it shows the court does not have trust in the WB administration and police as CM Mamata Banerjee controls them and do atrocities.

"Every case is in the hands of the CBI, which shows that the court doesn’t have faith in the West Bengal administration, police, and law and order. CM Mamata Banerjee controls the police and the administration and does atrocities,” BJP MLA from Asansol south said.

Paul said it's fortunate that CBI is handling the case. "It is fortunate that the CBI is handling the Hanskhali rape-murder, keeping in view the increasing incidents," Paul told ANI. She also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, for making insensitive remarks about the victims. "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blamed a minor for having a love affair with an accused of being pregnant. We are ashamed," Agnimitra Paul said.

Earlier, Paul had also spoken about the fact-finding committee constituted by BJP president JP Nadda. "BJP national president JP Nadda formed a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia in West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest, as per the order," she said.

Calcutta HC give nods to CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

"In the circumstances of the case and after considering the above legal position, we are of the opinion that in order to have a fair investigation in the matter and to instil confidence in the family members of the victim and also the residents of the locality and the State, the investigation should be carried out by the CBI instead of the local police," the HC said in its detailed order.

Notably, CM Mamata Banerjee's shocking remark on the incident had drawn the ire of the Opposition. Banerjee had cast aspersions over the deceased victim's character questioning "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant."

Hanskhali rape case

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is allegedly the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.

The opposition BJP in Bengal on Tuesday took to the streets demanding justice for the rape of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Demanding West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s immediate involvement in the case, the BJP cadre protested outside the governor’s house (Raj Bhawan) in Kolkata.

The protest, however, met with heavy backlash from Kolkata Police as they detained the protesters and stopped them from conducting dharna outside the governor’s residence. The visuals of Kolkata police forcefully detaining BJP protesters and making them leave the site of protest were captured on the cameras of Republic Bangla, which was reporting from the site of the incident. The protesters who were demanding stringent action against the accused TMC leader’s son also raised slogans against the TMC regime.