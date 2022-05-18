Hardik Patel's Exit From Congress Irks Party Leadership, Accuses BJP Of 'conspiracy'

Following the exit of Congress Gujarat Working President Hardik Patel from the party, it has caused a serious blow to the grand old party further inviting stern reactions from several party leaders. In a recent, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that it is a conspiracy by the BJP which led to the resignation of Hardik Patel.

Answering media questions on the matter, the Congress leader raised several questions about Patel and asked, "What are the selfish motives that made you leave Congress? The party made you a working president in Gujarat and gave you a platform." Also, noting that Congress has internal democracy, Gohil said, "If you talk about party leadership, you were sharing a stage with Rahul Gandhi a few days back. Who stopped you from meeting him? We have internal democracy. There is a thin line between internal democracy and indiscipline. BJP doesn't have internal democracy".

Further hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that Hardik Patel is now a puppet of the BJP and they will now use them as their puppet. Apart from that, he also said that the cases that were earlier registered by the BJP against Hardik Patel will now be withdrawn.

"The people of Gujarat are against the BJP government that is why the party is scared and frustrated and now they are using such tactics to break Congress. However, Hardik Patel leaving Congress won't matter to the party", he added.

"These are not allegations of someone who has left Congress but these are all written down by BJP. They just speak it out loud...Had BJP not decided it, everyone's words would not have been the same", Gohil further said.

Hardik Patel says Congress has no interest in Gujarat

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Hardik Patel in a major setback resigned from the primary membership of the party ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, he shared his resignation letter and further exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.

In his resignation letter written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Patel levelled shocking allegations against the leadership and said, "The Congress leadership strongly dislikes Gujarat and has no interest in the state. The party has been rejected in virtually every state because they have no roadmap to present to the people. Congress is in self-combustion mode."

Image: PTI