In a big statement, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday, said that all is not well with the Congress party in the state. The ex-Uttarakhand CM met Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at his Chandigarh residence and discussed the 5-point Congress memorandum and the 18-point promise which is to be fulfilled by his government. Refuting reports of cabinet expansion talks, he said that neither he nor Singh have recieved any orders from the High Command on a probable expansion.

Harish Rawat: 'All is not well in Congress'

Speaking to the media, Rawat said, "Not everything is well in Congress. I do not want to hide from you. The ministers who were angry did not come to meet me, otherwise it would have been linked to my entire tour".

मुझे बड़ा आश्चर्य हुआ, जब मैंने प्रेस के एक सेक्शन में ये न्यूज़ देखी कि मैंने और #मुख्यमंत्री ने Cabinet Reshuffle को लेकर चर्चा की है। जबकि उसका कोई जिक्र भी नहीं आया। मैं, मुख्यमंत्री जी के पास 2 पॉइंट्स पर, एक पीसीसी अध्यक्ष और कार्यकारी अध्यक्षगणों ने एक ... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cNiMtvpp21 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was reportedly denied an audience with the party's high command and had to return to Patiala without meeting party leaders, report sources. Sidhu, who has often irked the Punjab CM, irked the High Command by saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. Rawat has asked Sidhu to keep his comments and criticism against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inside the party and not at a public platform, but to no avail as Sidhu has blamed the CM for not controlling the drug problems in the state.

Sidhu was recently pulled up after his advisor Malvinder Singh Mali shared a controversial sketch of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi carrying a gun with a skull hanging from its end, standing on a pile of human skulls - depicting the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Mali also made bizarre comments terming India and Pakistan 'illegal occupants' in Kashmir, while Sidhu's other advisor Pyare Lal Garg had slammed the CM for his criticism of Pakistan was 'not in the interest of Punjab'. The CM slammed both for failing to withdraw their statements inspite of condemnation. Mali has since then resigned from his post.

Sidhu takes charge

Recently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment.

Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022. Moreover, his supporters demanded the Punjab CM's ouster, which has been quashed by the High Command. Amarinder Singh has been declared as the party's CM face for the 2022 state polls.