Union Min Harsh Vardhan Lauds Agencies Involved In Evacuation Of Indians From Wuhan

Amid the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in China, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan thanked the institutions who partnered with the Indian government to carry out the evacuation process in Wuhan. According to reports, the Coronavirus death toll in China has now reached 908 with 3,052 additional cases confirmed by health authorities taking the overall number of cases to over 40,000. It has also spread globally to multiple countries, with 3 positive cases confirmed in Kerala.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Minister gave an elaborate statement on the breakout of the Coronavirus in China and some other countries and the action taken by the government to avoid the spread of the infection in India. He further thanked the Air India, its crew and the team of doctors and paramedical staff who were involved in the evacuation process and appreciated them on behalf of the house for their contribution.

In a coordinated operation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two Special Air India flights were operated between Delhi and Wuhan on January 31 and February 1 that brought back a total of 654 passengers that included 647 Indian citizens including two Indian Embassy officials who were on the ground in Wuhan to coordinate the evacuation operation and 7 Maldivian nationals.

Harsh Vardhan lists measures taken to curb Coronavirus

Speaking further at the Parliament on the situation of Coronavirus in the country, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan extensively elaborated on the measures taken by the Indian Government to control the epidemic. Listing the measures taken by the Union Government, he said, "Till now 3 positive cases have emerged in Kerala. All had its roots from Wuhan. They have been kept in isolation and they are reported to be stable. Seeing the strength of the disease it is important not only for the Health Ministry but all government departments to take strong steps in controlling the epidemic."

"The Government has taken multiple efforts in tackling the epidemic as well as keeping it in control. We have also built a GoM including EAM Jaishankar. Apart from that every day we are conducting video conferences with other countries," added the Health Minister.

(With Agency Inputs) (Image Credits: PTI)