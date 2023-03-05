Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar On The Interview With Republic: 7 Top Quotes

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, in an exclusive interview with Republic, addressed several subjects, including his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his stance on a caste-based census and dynastic politics. Here are seven top quotes from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s conversation with Republic:

1. 'World worried about corruption'

Talking about how he is opposed to providing personal benefits to family, Manohar Lal Khattar said: “I am absolutely not in favour of providing personal benefit to family members and relatives. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is against providing personal benefits. The world is worried about corruption, but it should be discussed. There is no problem for those who follow the law, but for those who don't, there will be a solution.”

2. A new definition of family

“'I am working in Haryana as a social worker since 1980. Let me give an example, I have changed the definition of family. Entire Haryana is my family now, the people of my family do not get special treatment at my residence, because the whole state is my family,” Khattar said.

#RepublicExclusive | I started working as a social worker in Haryana in 1980: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

3. 'Corruption like cancer'

Being the Chief Minister of the state of Haryana is so closely connected to the national capital, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Corruption is like cancer. We all are worried about it and an overnight solution cannot be created for this. This is about the mentality of the people. In fact, everyone believes that corruption is one the traits of a political leader.”

4. Power to the people

Talking about how things have changed in recent years, Khattar told “Earlier, people used to think only Congress could govern the country. Congress meant power and power meant Congress, but it’s not the same now. People have realised that the power is in their hands now and they can easily through a party out of power if it is not working for them.”

#RepublicExclusive | Our priority has been to keep Congress away because Congress has damaged the nation. If we need to keep Congress away and if it is required then we will walk together with non-Congress party: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

5. No politics in faith

Responding to Republic’s question on the alleged presence of his party leaders at the event of rape accused Ram Rahim, Haryana Chief Minister said, “This has nothing to do with politics. This is about a person’s personal faith. There is a lot of superstition going around in this world. This is all about personal belief.” “I don’t have any personal view on this matter. I am the Chief Minister of Haryana. I don’t have any personal view on this matter,” he added.

#RepublicExclusive | See going to a baba or a politician, we have no right to interfere in someone's personal life: Haryana CM @mlkhattar on politicians meeting Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

6. On Amritpal anarchy in Amritsar

Referring to the Amritpal Singh related controversy in Punjab, the Haryana Chief Minister said, “This a cause for concern. Especially for a state like Haryana which is connected to Punjab so closely. I know that a few vehicles and people of Haryana also had involvement in that case. The state government is informed about it and we are taking action in the matter. We are taking action.”

7. A delicate matter

Speaking on the caste-based census, Khattar said, “This is a delicate matter. But the census for some sections have been done. Some people want to politicise the issue, but we want keep this issue away from the politics. We are working towards sidelining the three Cs from the society – corruption, caste and crime.”