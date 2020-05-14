Haryana Dy CM Lauds Centre's Financial Package, Says It Promises To Boost MSMEs

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying that the package would boost industrial growth, especially small, micro and medium enterprises (MSMEs), closed in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, Chautala anticipated that the relief package would revive the GDP after the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21. The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the Industry and Commerce Department, said that MSMEs are the backbone of a country or a state's economy and the package announced by PM Modi would rejuvenate industrial growth.

Following the Centre's to revive these industries in a phased manner amid lockdown, Dushyant Chautala said most of the industries in Haryana have become operational.

READ | Public Transport To Resume In Haryana From Friday On 'experimental Basis': Khattar

MSMEs to resume operations during lockdown 4.0

The Deputy Chief Minister said in the fourth phase of the lockdown, which is expected to start from May 17, the State government would focus on resuming operations and productions in small, micro and medium enterprises. He said it is mandatory for workers to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones and to follow health safety protocols, including social distancing norms, use of masks and sanitization, etc.

The MSME entrepreneurs in Haryana have been asked to pay salaries to their workers throughout the lockdown period. For this, the State Government will grant the interest benefit to MSMEs for six months on working capital loans for paying up to Rs 20,000 to each worker. Chautala said Haryana is the first state in the country to take this step.

READ | 13 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Haryana; Number Climbs To 793

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Finance Department has set up a bank grievance information centre for the quick resolution of all the issues related to MSMEs. The state government has already guaranteed bank loans to MSMEs.

Speaking of Haryana’s new Enterprises Promotion Policy – 2020 which is proposed to be prepared by August, Chautala said that suggestions will be taken from all stakeholders to formulate an industry and business-friendly policy. The COVID-19 lockdown period will also be taken into consideration while formulating the new industrial policy, he added.

READ | Gurgaon Village Panchayat Donates Rs 21 Cr Donation For Haryana Corona Relief Fund

READ | Haryana Health Minister Differs With Centre's Revised Policy For Discharging COVID-19 Patients

(Image credits: PTI File photo)