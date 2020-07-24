Haryana Farmers Allowed To Opt Out Of PMFBY Insurance As Govt Makes Scheme Voluntary

The Haryana government on Friday made the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) voluntary for farmers, allowing them to get insurance under the scheme as per their own convenience.

"Now farmers having Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) can also give a self-declaration in their bank saying that he does not need crop insurance. However, the farmer is required to give this declaration seven days before the last date. Besides this, farmers who want to change their crops in the crop insurance can also give an application in the respective banks two-day before the last date," a spokesperson of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department said.

The PMFBY scheme for Kharif has been implemented in Haryana since 2016-17 to protect crops from natural disasters and other risks. The State Government has now notified the scheme from Kharif to Rabi 2022-23. Farmers who have taken crop loan and do not wish to enrol for this scheme will have to submit a declaration in the bank, the spokesperson said.

"Besides this, farmers who do not have a Kisan Credit Card can also get their crops insured with the necessary documents through Common Services Centre or bank. To get the insurance, farmers will have to submit a copy of the land proof, Aadhaar card, bank copy, land rent agreement, photograph, and crop sowing certificate," he added.

Risks covered under PMFBY

The official said that three types of risks are covered under this scheme. It covers losses caused due to disease, drought, flood, waterlogging, and storm, on the basis of yield. If the loss is caused by a hailstorm, water-logging, cyclonic rain, or non-seasonal rain up to 14 days after harvesting, then the farmers are compensated at the individual level after conducting a survey. If the damage caused by natural calamities occurs 15 days before harvesting, a crop survey will be done by a notified committee within 72 hours.

"Block Agricultural Officer, Agricultural Development Officer, company representative is included in the committee, and survey is done in the presence of the farmer himself. In this, mainly the loss percentage and the cause of loss are mentioned," he said.

