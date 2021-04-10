'Haven't Violated Any Rules': Mamata Banerjee Defends Remarks Against CRPF After EC Notice

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday responded to the Election Commission notice on her remarks against Central forces deployed in the state for the ongoing assembly polls. Taking serious note of her allegations against CAPFs, the EC had pulled up Banerjee for constantly berating and demoralising the Central forces who often helped governments in restoring law and order in the country.

In her response to the poll body, the TMC chief said there has been no effort from her side to incite or influence the electorate against CAPFs. Mamata Banerjee stated that her remarks did not encourage people to ‘gherao’ the officials but to ‘democratically protest against those who were allegedly obstructing voters. “It is clear I haven't violated Model Code of Conduct,” she wrote to the EC.

Mamata's response to EC notice

In its order dated April 9, the EC remarked that the CM was inciting women, voters, to target the CRPF personnel thus wedging a divide between the state police force and the CAPF, that would have serious consequential damage even after elections. The EC's notice to Mamata Banerjee on Friday was the second such served to the TMC supremo in a space of 2 days.

The TMC supremo had targeted the CRPF personnel during her election campaign on April 7 in Cooch Behar and had called for the CRPF personnel to be gheraoed wherever they are deployed for security during the elections. On March 28, in a television interview, Mamata Banerjee had criticised the CRPF force for allegedly intimidating women voters and not allowing them to cast votes. On several occasions, the ruling party has targeted the Central forces, accusing them of working at the behest of the BJP and blocking people from voting for TMC.

West Bengal elections

The fourth phase of assembly elections is currently underway in West Bengal, as the ruling TMC continues to remain at loggerheads with the BJP, which is keen on snatching power from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Some of the key constituencies in the fourth phase of elections include Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase with 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

