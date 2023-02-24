'He Represents Nagaland': Know What PM Modi Said About Temjen Imna Along In His Rally

The entire Northeast is represented by Temjen Imna Along, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the Nagaland BJP chief. Temjen has become a social media sensation due to his humour-filled posts.

With Nagaland going to polls on February 27, PM Modi addressed a joint BJP-NDPP rally in the state's biggest city Dimapur where he gave details of the steps taken by his government for the development of the region in general and the state in particular.

While praising the social media sensation, PM Modi said, "Whatever our BJP President Temjen Imna Along says resonates across the country. People enjoy while listening to him." PM Modi's words on Temjen met with thunderous applause from the crowd.

“Our party's Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along is famous on social media platforms. His views are reflecting the real Northeast to the world. He represents Nagaland and the entire Northeast beautifully on the digital platform. I too always try to look at all his posts," PM Modi said.

The state BJP chief was campaigning for his party in the state when PM Modi praised him. He took to Twitter, noted PM Modi as his 'Guruji,' and wrote, "Guruji has spoken! I am just blessed now!" He also added part of PM Modi's address video in his tweet.

गुरुजी ने बोल दिया ।

बस, हम तो धन्य हो गए ! 😌🙏



Guruji ne bol diya! Bas Hum to Dhanya ho gaye!😌🙏🏼



⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/sJauW6Xw7V — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 24, 2023

Temjen's sense of humour leaves internet amused

Temjen Imna Along's sense of humour is seen in his Tweets. At a first, Temjen became a social media sensation when he was spotted discussing the benefits of having small eyes. The BJP leader mentioned that there are several benefits of having small eyes as he can take a short nap without letting the people know during any dull and boring occasion.

Earlier this month, while speaking with Republic, he also spoke about his celebrity status. He said, "I came to know about it lately. I think taking forward a narrative rejuvenates the mind and soul of people." He also highlighted that he uses social media platforms to promote his native culture, and not himself as a politician.