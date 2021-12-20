Actor-politician Hema Malini on Monday responded to the controversial remarks by Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil where he drew a comparison between the roads in his constituency to the veteran actor's cheeks.

Addressing a rally at Bodwad Nagar panchayat in Jalgaon district, the state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister had proclaimed that he will resign if citizens don't find the roads in Dharangaon as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

"Those who have served as MLA for 30 years should visit my Dharangaon constituency. They should first see the development that I have carried out in my constituency. If you don’t find the roads in Dharangaon like the cheeks of Hema Malini, then I will resign," stated Gulabrao Patil.

Responding to the condemnable remarks, BJP MP Hema Malini said such a comment coming from any politician is not in good taste. Stating that the trend of comparing roads to women's cheeks had started by RJD President Lalu Yadav many years ago, Hema Malini said politicians should refrain from using such references.

"A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this. Such comments are not in a good taste. I don't think people like MLAs should use women's cheeks as a reference to roads or anything else," said Hema Malini.

In 2005, the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had also stoked controversy by saying that the roads of Bihar would be 'as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.' Following the incident, a number of ministers across states were seen making similar comparisons over the years.

BJP demands action, appeals to Maha HM

However, the BJP has taken severe objection to the Maharashtra Minister's sexist remark. Slamming the attempt to objectify the veteran actress, BJP state vice president Chitra Kishor Wagh requested Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to take action against the Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Chitra Wagh wrote, "The abusive Sanjay Raut is walking around, Gulabrao Patel is commenting on Hema Malini's cheeks but the police system does not see any molestation of women in it. I appeal to the Maharashtra Home Minister to file a case immediately, otherwise, we will not be safe unless their cheekbones are slapped."

"What happened to Shiv Sena leaders? After Raut, now Gulabrao Patil has made a bizarre statement about Hema Malini's cheeks. I appeal to the Maharashtra Home Minister to immediately note Patil's statement. Either file a case or slap his cheeks," Wagh was heard saying in the video.