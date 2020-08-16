'Her Vacant Chair Haunts Me': Bengal Guv On CM Banerjee's Absence During I-Day Program

A day after the 74th Independence Day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that it was very painful for him to see the Chief Minister not attend the 15th August program at Raj Bhawan and also stated that 'Raj Bhawan was under surveillance'.

"The chief minister should have come. She should have trusted me. Her vacant chair haunts me." said Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday, a day after Independence Day.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday skipped a traditional tea party at Raj Bhawan to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. However, the Chief Minister along with the Home Secretary and Chief Secretary visited Raj Bhawan in the morning of Independence Day and also spent time together. CM Banerjee spoke to reporters while leaving Raj Bhawan on Saturday morning, that she came to wish the Governor a happy Independence day and had a long chat with him. She also stated that she informed the Governor, that she would not be able to attend the program at Raj Bhawan scheduled in the evening on the same date. Later on the same day, Governor Dhankar, in a series of tweets, said that he was "startled and stunned" by the absence of Chief Minister.

"When she came in the morning I was working, had told her about the sanctity of the event in the evening. Asked her to attend. I'm in a constitutional post, personal differences can be there, but that should not be a reason for not being present." said Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Political corridors of Bengal were shaken on Sunday as Jagdeep Dhankar also stated that his office was under surveillance.

"It's with a heavy heart I am telling, your Raj Bhawan is under surveillance and that should never happen. How can Raj Bhawan, the office of the constitutional head be under surveillance? A list prepared at Raj Bhawan can leave Raj Bhawan only with my sanction. I depute someone who releases it. Govt is within its rights to seek info from me. I will be happy to share info. if documents are procured contrary to law and become the basis of a story, it becomes a matter of concern for me. Have initiated a very serious, critical probe into it. Sanctity of Raj Bhawan shall be protected at any cost." stated Bengal Governor.

(with inputs from ANI)