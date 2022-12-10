Himachal Pradesh LIVE: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi To Attend Sukhvinder Sukhu's Oath Ceremony

Quick links:
Republic
Celebrations start at Sukhvinder Sukhu's native place Nadaun after he is named HP CM— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 10, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/APaTkVfxvN#SukhvinderSinghSukhu #HimachalPradeshCM #Congress pic.twitter.com/bk2he55aWT
"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and many other leaders will attend the oath ceremony tomorrow," confirms Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur, speaks to Republic.
BJP responds to Congress picking Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Himachal CM; 'not surprising that Veerbhadra Singh’s family has been completely shafted'.
Congress has picked Sukhvinder Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri as CM and DCM of Himachal. It is not surprising that Veerbhadra Singh’s family has been completely shafted in the process. Gandhis have never been comfortable with his legacy and this is another attempt to obliterate it…— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 10, 2022
After meeting Himachal Governor RV Arlekar, CM-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is to meet outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur.
Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders arrive at Raj Bhawan to meet Himachal Pradesh Governor RV Arlekar and stake claim to form the Government in the state.
'We accept High Command's decision,' says Pratibha Singh as Congress ignores her to pick Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as CM for Himachal Pradesh.
'I am grateful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the opportunity. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state,' said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in his first statement after being named Himachal Pradesh's new CM.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM. Congress observers confirm, 'oath-taking ceremony on December 11'
Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and others are present in the meeting.
Supporters forcibly entered Vidhan Sabha, a restricted area, with Pratibha’s cavalcade as anger over Congress' decision on CM for Himachal increases.
MLAs in support of Pratibha Singh raised their voice against the appointment of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as CM of Himachal Pradesh by the Congress, revealed sources.
First visuals of Pratibha Singh after Congress overlooks her to pick Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister for Himachal Pradesh, causing her supporters to rebel.
Pratibha Singh's supporters block the gates of the hotel where party observers are staying in Shimla. Sloganeering continues.
'Rani Sahiba's right stolen' say Pratibha Singh's supporters as Congress names Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as next CM of Himachal Pradesh.
Exclusive scoop on Congress' formula for Himachal Pradesh- Vikramaditya to be part of the cabinet, as Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri named Deputy CM.
#LIVE | 'I don't know of the decision of the Congress high command,' says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu even as his supporters begin celebration for his appointment as Himachal CM.— Republic (@republic) December 10, 2022
Watch here:- https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/eMFuYQYoXh
As per sources, Mukesh Agnihotri has been selected as the Deputy to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 11.
The Congress has finalized Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its Chief Minister pick for Himachal Pradesh. He is likely to be nominated at the CLP meeting. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow, that is, Sunday, December 11.
#LIVE | Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's supporters celebrate after Congress picks him as Himachal CM.— Republic (@republic) December 10, 2022
Watch here:- https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/AKQc0aHuwT
The 40 Congress MLAs in the state on Friday passed a one-line resolution, authorizing the "high command" to take a decision. As per sources, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who party leaders credited for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls win, will take the final call on who will be the Chief Minister of the state. A Congress Legislative PArty meeti is scheduled at 5 pm.
In a show of strength for Pratibha Singh in Shimla on Friday, a horde of her supporters with placards in their hands raised slogans. They even blocked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's car, demanding that Pratibha Singh, a three-time MP, and wife of the late leader Virbhadra Singh, an ex-royal, "deserves the top post".
After winning the Himachal polls, the race for the CM post in the Congress party has narrowed down to three candidates with Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Mukesh Agnihotri staking claim to the post.
While Singh is the HP Congress president and the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, who served as the CM of the state for 6 terms, Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election. On the other hand, Agnihotri is the outgoing CLP leader and the Leader of Opposition.
In line with its tradition of changing governments after every term since 1985, Himachal witnessed Congress wresting power from BJP. The state recorded its highest-ever vote share of 75.6% in the Assembly elections held on November 12. Despite former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's absence from the campaign, the party managed to win a clear majority by bagging 40 out of 68 seats.
On the other hand, BJP was reduced to a mere 25 seats even as CM Jairam Thakur won from Seraj by 38,183 votes- the highest victory margin for any candidate. While AAP couldn't open its account, 3 Independents registered a victory.