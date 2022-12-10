Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh LIVE: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi To Attend Sukhvinder Sukhu's Oath Ceremony

After winning the Himachal polls, the race for the CM post in the Congress party has narrowed down to three candidates with Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Mukesh Agnihotri staking claim to the post. The Congress MLAs passed a resolution, authorizing the high command to take a decision. In the meeting, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was picked. He is to take oath on December 11.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Himachal Pradesh

Image: Republic

22:26 IST, December 10th 2022
Celebrations start at Sukhvinder Sukhu's native place Nadaun

 

21:40 IST, December 10th 2022
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi among others to attend Sukhu's oath-taking ceremony

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and many other leaders will attend the oath ceremony tomorrow," confirms Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

20:49 IST, December 10th 2022
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jai Ram Thakur speak to Republic

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur, speaks to Republic.

 

 

20:31 IST, December 10th 2022
CM-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur

 

20:14 IST, December 10th 2022
BJP slams Congress

BJP responds to Congress picking Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Himachal CM; 'not surprising that Veerbhadra Singh’s family has been completely shafted'.

 

20:07 IST, December 10th 2022
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to meet Jai Ram Thakur

After meeting Himachal Governor RV Arlekar, CM-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is to meet outgoing CM Jai Ram Thakur.

 

19:44 IST, December 10th 2022
Sukhwinder Singh Sukh meets Himachal Pradesh Governor RV Arlekar

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders arrive at Raj Bhawan to meet Himachal Pradesh Governor RV Arlekar and stake claim to form the Government in the state.

 

19:20 IST, December 10th 2022
Pratibha Singh issues first statement after Congress makes CM pick

'We accept High Command's decision,' says Pratibha Singh as Congress ignores her to pick Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as CM for Himachal Pradesh.

19:00 IST, December 10th 2022
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses media after being named Himachal CM

'I am grateful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the opportunity. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state,' said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in his first statement after being named Himachal Pradesh's new CM.

18:57 IST, December 10th 2022
It is official!

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM. Congress observers confirm, 'oath-taking ceremony on December 11'

 

18:20 IST, December 10th 2022
Congress CLP meeting underway in Shimla

Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and others are present in the meeting.

 

17:59 IST, December 10th 2022
Pratibha Singh's supporters barge in Vidhan Sabha with her cavalcade

Supporters forcibly entered Vidhan Sabha, a restricted area, with Pratibha’s cavalcade as anger over Congress' decision on CM for Himachal increases. 

17:42 IST, December 10th 2022
Scoop from CLP meeting

MLAs in support of Pratibha Singh raised their voice against the appointment of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as CM of Himachal Pradesh by the Congress, revealed sources. 

17:25 IST, December 10th 2022
First visuals of Pratibha Singh

First visuals of Pratibha Singh after Congress overlooks her to pick Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister for Himachal Pradesh, causing her supporters to rebel.

 

17:20 IST, December 10th 2022
Pratibha Singh's supporters block the gates of the hotel where party observers are staying

Pratibha Singh's supporters block the gates of the hotel where party observers are staying in Shimla. Sloganeering continues. 

 

16:55 IST, December 10th 2022
Pro-Pratibha Singh slogans raised at Congress office in Himachal Pradesh

'Rani Sahiba's right stolen' say Pratibha Singh's supporters as Congress names Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as next CM of Himachal Pradesh.

 

16:47 IST, December 10th 2022
Vikramaditya to be part of the cabinet in Himachal Pradesh

Exclusive scoop on Congress' formula for Himachal Pradesh- Vikramaditya to be part of the cabinet, as Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri named Deputy CM.

16:39 IST, December 10th 2022
'Don't know of the decision of high command': Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

 

16:39 IST, December 10th 2022
Mukesh Agnihotri named Deputy CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu named CM

As per sources, Mukesh Agnihotri has been selected as the Deputy to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 11. 

16:24 IST, December 10th 2022
Congress picks Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Himachal CM

The Congress has finalized Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its Chief Minister pick for Himachal Pradesh. He is likely to be nominated at the CLP meeting. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow, that is, Sunday, December 11. 

 

16:18 IST, December 10th 2022
Himachal Congress calls on High Command to take a decision on CM; CLP meet at 5 pm

The 40 Congress MLAs in the state on Friday passed a one-line resolution, authorizing the "high command" to take a decision. As per sources, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who party leaders credited for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls win, will take the final call on who will be the Chief Minister of the state. A Congress Legislative PArty meeti is scheduled at 5 pm. 

16:18 IST, December 10th 2022
Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters

In a show of strength for Pratibha Singh in Shimla on Friday, a horde of her supporters with placards in their hands raised slogans. They even blocked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's car, demanding that Pratibha Singh, a three-time MP, and wife of the late leader Virbhadra Singh, an ex-royal, "deserves the top post".

16:18 IST, December 10th 2022
Race for CM post in Himachal Pradesh narrowed down to three candidates

After winning the Himachal polls, the race for the CM post in the Congress party has narrowed down to three candidates with Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Mukesh Agnihotri staking claim to the post. 

While Singh is the HP Congress president and the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, who served as the CM of the state for 6 terms, Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election. On the other hand, Agnihotri is the outgoing CLP leader and the Leader of Opposition. 

 

16:18 IST, December 10th 2022
Congress wins Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election as BJP, AAP trail behind

In line with its tradition of changing governments after every term since 1985, Himachal witnessed Congress wresting power from BJP. The state recorded its highest-ever vote share of 75.6% in the Assembly elections held on November 12. Despite former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's absence from the campaign, the party managed to win a clear majority by bagging 40 out of 68 seats.

On the other hand, BJP was reduced to a mere 25 seats even as CM Jairam Thakur won from Seraj by 38,183 votes- the highest victory margin for any candidate. While AAP couldn't open its account, 3 Independents registered a victory. 

