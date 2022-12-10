Himachal Pradesh LIVE: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi To Attend Sukhvinder Sukhu's Oath Ceremony

In line with its tradition of changing governments after every term since 1985, Himachal witnessed Congress wresting power from BJP. The state recorded its highest-ever vote share of 75.6% in the Assembly elections held on November 12. Despite former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's absence from the campaign, the party managed to win a clear majority by bagging 40 out of 68 seats.

On the other hand, BJP was reduced to a mere 25 seats even as CM Jairam Thakur won from Seraj by 38,183 votes- the highest victory margin for any candidate. While AAP couldn't open its account, 3 Independents registered a victory.