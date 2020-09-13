Hizbul Threatens J&K Leaders Over Political Activities; Police Files Case, Launches Probe

Police and other security agencies have launched a probe after a threat letter claiming to be issued by Hizbul Mujahideen was received by a leader in Jammu. Acting on the letter, Police has registered a case under 121-A, 506 IPC, 13, 16, 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The letter was received in Office of the party, that leader is affiliated to the said party yesterday afternoon and after that same was bought to our notice. We have taken cognizance of the letter and matter is being investigated", an official added.

The letter was written on the letter pad of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in which the terror outfit has warned the Jammu based political leaders to restraint from any political activity otherwise they will be facing dire consequences.

"The letter received by the leader of a particular party in his office through the post was a photo state copy and has names of top leaders of the state," official added.

Political activities hinder Hizbul's motives

Written in the Urdu language, the letter has threatened the leadership of Jammu region to stop participating in the political process or they will be taught a lesson the way Panchayat representatives are being taught. Hizbul has claimed that the political activities of these leaders are becoming a hurdle for them.

It is pertinent to mention that terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has carried out a number of targeted political killings including those who have been elected as Panches and Sarpanches in Kashmir Valley in the last few months. This has been done by the terror outfit to create an environment of fear among those who came out in large number to participate in the poll process of the grassroots democracy.

Soon after the letter was received, police swung into the action and the route of the letter is being probed. "Soon after the letter was received SSP Jammu was informed of the entire incident and the investigation has started to trace out the route from which the letter has reached the office of the said political party," official added.

