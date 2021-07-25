HM Amit Shah Congratulates Assam CM Himanta For 2nd Innings, Inaugurates Key Projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern party of the country, on Sunday congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the second inning of his government. The union minister also informed that the vote percentage of the party has been increased from 28% to 33% in the state.

Asserting that BJP is strengthening its base in North East, Amit Shah said that PM Narendra Modi's leadership has been accepted by everyone. "The formation of BJP government in Assam for the second time means that Assam has permanently rejected terrorism, riots to move towards development," he said during his address.

The Home Minister also praised the way Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma took the government forward for five years. "People of Assam have preferred the path of development, which is why Himanta Biswa Sarma is the new CM. I congratulate the Assam team for Sarma's second innings," he said.

Amit Shah said that the North East is getting recognition under the PM Modi government. "Since independence, not once have five ministers from North East been selected in Cabinet. This was done for 1st time in PM Modi's Cabinet. This shows where North East stands in BJP and PM Modi's priorities. We want to increase North East's contribution in development," he said.

"BJP wants to protect and preserve Assam's language, its heritage, and its organic culture. BJP believes that the languages, dialects, cuisines, and other such traits are India's jewels and we need to preserve them," he added.

The Union Minister laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Guwahati. He also inaugurated the radiotherapy block and a new LINAC machine at State Cancer Institute.

Assam CM thanks Home Minister

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday thanked Home Minister Amit Shah after he promised medical colleges in every district of Assam. "We have now a total of 23 medical Colleges in Assam. Most of them are now operational. We will start remaining very soon," he said.

The Chief Minister, while mentioning that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Assam was just one per cent, thanked the Central government for providing necessary help. He informed that before the pandemic there were only 70 ICU beds in Guwahati Medical College, which now stands at 600.