HM Amit Shah Thanks Ladakh For Its 'unwavering Trust' After BJP Sweeps LAHDC Polls

After the BJP swept the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted to thank the citizens of Ladakh for displaying 'unwavering trust' in the saffron party, congratulating the karyakartas (workers) of the Ladakh BJP. The Home Minister also called the 'landslide victory'- a clear display of the UT's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The BJP on Monday swept the LAHDC-Leh elections after it bagged 15 out of 26 seats recording their second consecutive victory, first since Ladakh assumed its Union Territory (UT) status.

BJP's landslide victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections clearly reflects Ladakh's unwavering trust in BJP and PM @narendramodi's leadership.



I thank people of Ladakh for choosing development & prosperity.



Congratulations to our karyakartas of @BJP4Ladakh. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 26, 2020

Earlier Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had taken to Twitter expressing his gratitude towards the citizens of Ladakh for showcasing faith in the BJP, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party. "We are indebted to you for your utmost trust and confidence in us. We shall strive towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Ladakh," read the Ladakh MP's post.

LAHDC-Leh Polls

The LAHDC, Leh elections took place on October 22 and recorded a 65.07 per cent turnout. An electorate of 89,776, including 45,025 women from the region voted in the 294 polling stations that were set up across 26 constituencies of the Leh district. Around 94 candidates including 26 each of the BJP and Congress ran for the LAHDC, Leh elections. This year, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) tried its luck for the first time fielding 19 candidates. The remaining 23 contestants were independents.

This is the second consecutive win for the saffron party which had won the LAHDC-Leh last elections, wrestling long-standing victors Ladakh Union Territorial Front and Congress out of power. However, this is the first time that the saffron party has secured a massive victory in the newly established UT of Ladakh, post the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the Jammu and Kashmir. Since the formation of the hill council in 1995, the Congress had swept the poll thrice while the Ladakh Union Territorial Front had won the elections in 2005.

