HM Amit Shah To Hold Party Meet In Punjab Over Law & Order After Sidhu Moosewala's Murder

After Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's gruesome murder, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold a meeting with the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party unit on Saturday in Chandigarh. The law and order situation of the state is likely to be discussed among the party leaders. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the party office.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived at Sidhu Moosewala's residence amid speculations that he had postponed the plan due to anger against him in the village. This was after villagers of Moosa crowded outside the Moosewala residence to oppose Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ entry into the residence.

It is important to mention that heavy security was deployed at the Moosa village ahead of the CM’s visit. The public outrage against the AAP government came after it withdrew the late singer’s security and published details of it in the public domain.

BJP leader Harjeet Grewal also slammed the AAP government over the lack of security in Punjab amid CM Mann’s visit to the Moosewala residence. He said that the AAP government was struggling to control the law and order situation in the state of Punjab.

Congress demands NIA probe

On June 1, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit along with other party leaders including Partap Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Apprising the Governor of the law and order situation in the state, they demanded an NIA probe into Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Addressing the media later, Warring maintained that the life of Moosewala could have been saved if the AAP government was more serious in providing security to him.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jawaharke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day before along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.