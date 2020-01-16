Home Minister Amit Shah Signs Pact To End Bru Refugee Crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a press briefing about the Bru refugees at the National Capital in presence of the Chief Ministers of Tripura and Mizoram.

The Press briefing came as a followup after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of the Bru refugees signed on an agreement to end the crisis of Bru refugees from Mizoram. The agreement was signed for the settlement of refugees in Tripura. The Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga were also present during the signing.

READ | Protests over killing of Bru woman stalls repatriation

Adding further over the development, Home Minister Shah stated that "Approximately 30,000 Bru refugees will settle in Tripura. The Centre has also allocated Rs. 600 crore package for the same."

In his statement, HM Shah also said that to help the refugees, they will be provided with a 40 by 30 feet plot along with a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakhs, cash assistance of Rs 5000 per month for 2 years and free ration.

READ | "Don't let people die": SC pulls up Centre over ration supply to Mizoram Bru refugees

Tripura and Mizoram CMs term the decision 'historic'

Chief Ministers of both the States also spoke on the decision taken by the Central Government and termed it to be 'Historic.' The Chief Minister also unanimously agreed that the Government's move will solve a 25 years old 'burning issue'.

Reacting to the Centre's plan for the Bru refugees, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said, "Today we have signed an important agreement with Bru leaders and Govt of Tripura and Govt of Mizoram. This will permanently solve the burning issue that has been going on for 25 years."

Terming this to be a 'historic decision', Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "This step is historic. I want to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the behalf of people of Tripura."

READ | Bru relief camps to be closed down after repatriation: MHA

READ | Those who did nothing in 60 yrs questioning Modi govt: Amit Shah on Congress raising jobs, economy issues