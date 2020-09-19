'How Can Govt Be So Ruthless Towards Youth?': Priyanka Writes To CM Yogi On Unemployment

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the problem of youth unemployment in the State, a day after the government directed that all departments to file information on vacant posts.

In her letter dated September 19, Priyanka said, “The youth of the state are very disturbed and demoralised, as they have been looking for jobs for several years since clearing their respective exams.”

Priyanka said that she interacted with 12,460 candidates who had cleared the teacher’s recruitment exams in UP through video conferencing. These candidates had not been appointed in the 24 districts for which they had cleared the exams as there were no corresponding vacancies. Despite passing the exams with flying colours, they were unable to secure jobs, she stated.

“Many among these are youth whose lives have been filled with struggle and their painful stories saddened me. The COVID-19 pandemic has also wreaked havoc in their lives. With no jobs in hand, they are faced with financial difficulties during these tough times. Many of them are on the verge of depression. They have the responsibility of managing their homes too,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader further asked how can the Uttar Pradesh Government be so ruthless towards the youth of the State who contribute to nation-building. The government is answerable to the unemployed youngsters, she added. Seeking compassion towards the unemployed youth of the state, Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the Chief Minister to arrange the immediate appointment of the eligible candidates in the districts.

UP Govt issues order to start recruitment drive

On Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to start recruitment drives in the coming three months and issue appointment letters for selected candidates in six months, an official said.

In a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister sought details of vacant posts in all departments, a government spokesperson said. He directed them to ensure that recruitment drives are carried out in the coming three months in a transparent manner, as was done in the recruitment for some three lakh jobs, and distribute appointment letters in six months, he said.

Adityanath will soon hold meetings in this regard with chiefs of all commissions and recruitment boards, the official said, adding that he said it should be carried out like the transparent and fair recruitment done in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and others.

So far, 1.37 lakh recruitments have been made in the state police, 50,000 for teachers and over one lakh have been recruited in other departments, the spokesman added.

