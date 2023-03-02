How Modi Magic Paved Way For BJP In Northeast And Brought Region To Political Mainstream

The BJP surge in the Northeast in the 2023 Assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland could well be a sign of the times. The saffron party, which only began making inroads in the Northeast in 2014, has widened its reach in this part of the country by leaps and bounds. Kiren Rijiju, the Union law minister, called BJP's prominence in the Northeast good for India. "For the first time, North East India has become a kind of region which is no more treated as a neglected or a burden or a region which is prone to all the problems, violence, all kind of atrocities. New India with new north east is different," Rijiju said in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

"North East elections cannot be just treated as a small regional election but in the national context the positive result for BJP in North East in a way is good news for rest of the country. The first elections of the year 2023 have been very positive for the Bharatiya Janata Party. It has begun from North east India and I feel this is good for India," Rijiju said in an exclusive conversation with Republic."

How things changed for BJP in the Northeast

While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Tripura and is all set to return to Nagaland, most probably with a coalition, it has carefully improved its presence in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. While the BJP secured a second term in the state of Tripura, it has received a setback on four seats as compared to the 2018 Assembly polls. Meanwhile, it is important to note that in the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP had no electoral presence belonging in the state.

In Nagaland, the saffron party, along with its alliance partner NDPP, won 37 seats in comparison to its 30 seats in the 2018 Assembly seats. The BJP’s seat share in the state went straight up from just 1 seat in 2013 to 30 seats in 2018 Assembly polls. The 2023 polls in the state have brought in new hopes for the saffron party as the increase in the seats is will act as an added advantage for the party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

With BJP having an upper hand in Tripura and Nagaland, it retained its seat share of 2 in Meghalaya but has increased its presence in the state. The popularity of the saffron party and PM Modi in the state was clearly witnessed during Prime Minister Modi’s recent in Shillong visit ahead of the elections.

Notably, before the BJP took over at the Centre in 2014, the party had absolutely zero presence in Meghalaya. However, it is important to note the seat share of Congress has drastically come down to five seats from 21 seats in 2018 polls.

Looking at how the things have progressed for the saffron party for these states of northeast, it can be said that one of the biggest reasons behind the turnaround of the situation for the BJP is the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in the region.

Accusing the Congress party of treating the north-eastern states like Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura in a “step-motherly” fashion, PM Modi during his rally in Nagaland said, "Our mantra for the north-east region has been – Peace, Progress and Prosperity, and this is the reason people’s trust in BJP is rising.” Apart from giving the mantra of the 3Ps, Prime Minister Modi gave a personal touch to the elections with his multiple visits and him appreciating the northeastern culture.

PM Modi's 'thoughtful magic'

Highlighting his awareness of the traditions and the cultural symbolism of north-east through his outfits, PM Modi was often seen making thoughtful wadrobe choices everytime he visited the region. From wearing the traditional "Khasi outfit" in Shillong to flaunting the "traditional Naga warrior headgear" in Nagaland, PM Modi was seen highlighting the culture of the region during his rallies in the region. By acquiring the tradition of the north-east and highlighting it in front of the mainland, PM Modi very carefully and thoughtfully gave a special personal touch to the elections in the region, creating a sense of belonging in the hearts of the northeastern people.

PM Modi addressing a rally in Nagaland ahead of the elections in February, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi sports traditional attire during north-east visit. (Image: ANI)

While the PM Modi made numerous visits to the north-east, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra clearly ignored the region during its Kashmir to Kanyakumari nationwide walkathon. Despite the Bharat Jodo Yatra was glorified by the Congress party, it conveniently ignored the north-eastern states. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for not including the north-east in his yatra, BJP Rajya Sabha member from Assam Pabitra Margherita accused the Wayanad MP of excluding the 4.5 crore people living in the seven states to the east of West Bengal.