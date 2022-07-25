HP: Kejriwal Attacks BJP On GST Hike; 'We Provide Facilities Without Increasing Taxes'

AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP-led Central government on the increased GST rates. While speaking to his party workers in Himachal Pradesh via video conference along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the leader said that they have not increased any tax in the states they are ruling and yet have provided the basic necessities at low prices to its people.

Kejriwal further asserted that his government was able to work for the people because there is 'no corruption' under their rule. Eyeing the upcoming Himachal Pradesh polls, the Chief Minister promised the people of the state that if the AAP government comes into power, citizens will get relief from inflation.

While addressing the crowd, Kejriwal said, "We made medical treatment, water and electricity free in Delhi. We're able to do all this as we've ended corruption. We've not increased any tax. I appeal Central Govt to withdraw the increased GST. Make AAP government here in HP, we will give you relief from inflation."

AAP welcomes many into party in Himachal Pradesh

On July 25, in the presence of AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and senior leaders of the state, around 9,000 members pledged to be a part of the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the upcoming polls. Speaking about the induction, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak said, "Today after this oath of more than 9,000 office-bearers, AAP will form committees in every village and oath will be held in every village, after which the campaign of change will start. This time the government of AAP is going to be formed in Himachal."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also communicated with the newly-inducted AAP members and stated, "AAP is spreading all over the country and hence many problems will come. But you don't have to worry. We want you to make an honest government in Himachal Pradesh. We should take our state and country forward."

The state of Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls at the end of the year. CM Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP has 44 seats in the 68-seat strong Himachal Pradesh assembly.