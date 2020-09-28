'If I Want To Burn My Tractor, What Problem Do You Have?:' Punjab CM Hits Back At BJP

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh claimed that agriculture was the subject of the state as he joined former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat on Monday to protest against the recently notified Farm Bills.

A tractor was set on fire by Youth Congress cadre near India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning during protests against the controversial farm laws, which have triggered demonstrations in several parts of the country. Responding to a question on the incident, the Punjab CM asked what problem existed if he wanted to burn his own tractor?

Nearly 20 people gathered at the central Delhi location around 8 am and set an old tractor on fire. According to the police, the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans. The police are trying to identify those involved. The Punjab Youth Congress live-streamed the protest at India Gate on its official Facebook page.

Further, CM Amarinder Singh said that the state will approach the Supreme Court regarding the matter while also pinning hopes on Rahul Gandhi to join them in the protest.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds a sit-in protest against the against #FarmBills (now laws) at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.



The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the latter's birth anniversary.

BJP slams Congress stunt

Labeling the Congress party as 'hypocrites', Union Minister Prakash Javdekar slammed the rival party for opposing the Farm Bills while it was mentioned in their manifesto and for trying to garner media attention by burning the tractor. Prakash Javdekar called the Congress party 'an embarrassment to the country' and said that the party stood exposed & their political motives apparent after the 'drama' on Monday. BJP condemned Congress' act of burning the tractor and said that the rival party's hypocrisy was the reason why it lost ground.

Farmers' agitation continues

Protests against the three agriculture laws continued on Sunday, with farmers in Punjab sitting on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track. Farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been staging a dharna on the rail track in Punjab since last week. In Karnataka, farmers groups have called for a state-wide shutdown against the three farm-related bills cleared in parliament and two passed by the state assembly on Saturday. The bandh was supported by the Congress, which is in opposition in Karnataka.

The opposition has criticized the three bills terming in ‘anti-farmer’ and alleged that they were passed in violation of the rules. The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

What are the three farm bills?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato were deregulated while stock limits were imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. These ordinances are to be replaced by the farm bills that have now been notified.

