In A Fresh Jolt To Congress, Ex-MLC Subash Gupta Joins Azad Camp Along With Supporters

Days after the exit of veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress, the resignation trend continues as Jammu and Kashmir former MLC Subhash Gupta and his supporters have stepped down from party membership.

On Saturday, in support of Azad, ex-MLC from Kathua along with Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Mahila Morcha's state head Prabha Salathia, several members of the District Development Council, and other committees also submitted their resignation letters to the JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool. They all have also resigned from the primary membership of Congress.

Notably, Azad's exit from the Congress has triggered mass resignation as still leaders are extending support to the veteran politician and meeting him in Delhi. There are reports that Ghulam Nabi Azad is planning to float his own party to contest the forthcoming elections in the union territory. Former Union Minister GM Saroori, and former MLAs Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad" on Friday. Shortly after, former MLC Naresh Gupta also quit the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to float own party in J&K

As per the sources, the former J&K Chief Minister will launch his party in September this year and will visit Jammu to meet his well-wishers before making an official announcement. Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers, and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, resigned from Congress after over a year of severed relationship with the party.

Speaking on his future course of action, Azad told reporters, "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon."

Refusing to be dragged into any discussion over his resignation, Azad said, "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back." On Friday, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. In his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad exposed Congress and cited several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party.

