In Bihar, Sachin Pilot Calls NDA 'khichdi'; Thinks Tejashwi Will Get 'thumping Majority'

With the assembly elections commencing in Bihar, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has claimed that the grand alliance's confidence was setting the agenda for the polls and that it will win the polls by a thumping majority. He said the people of Bihar are intelligent and would cast their vote for the alliance. Attacking its opponent and the incumbents, Pilot said voting for NDA will be akin to wasting one's vote.

"The khichdi (mess) what the NDA made, voting them is a waste. If people vote for winning coalition then it will help strengthen the government. Smaller political parties are fighting in this election but people of Bihar are intelligent and they will not let their vote get wasted and will only give the vote to those who are winning," Pilot said on Thursday.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said he had received "positive feedback" during phase one of elections held on Wednesday.

"On November 10, Mahagathbandhan will form the government with a thumping majority. Based on the Chief Minister's bewildered responses and unsatisfactory answers after five years, the public has understood that there is a need for change. He is reacting to the issues we are setting, he is not able to give answers to tough questions," Pilot said.

Slams 'personal attack' from BJP, JDU

He also condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'personalised attack' on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. "What he has spoken about Laluji is wrong and in politics, a personal attack should not be made. This kind of comment doesn't suit a seasoned politician like him," he added.

Referring to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's dig at Rahul Gandhi, where he said that the Congress leader has no "political stature", Pilot said people sitting on responsible positions should choose their words carefully.

"People sitting on responsible positions should choose their words carefully. They should talk about issues, people, progress. Bad language will only degrade the image. It doesn't matter to whom he was referring to. Personal attacks indicate that BJP and JDU are in fear," he said.

Sachin Pilot who failed to stage a coup against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan earlier this year and has suffered a sharp dip in political stature since then has campaigned for Congress candidates in various parts of Bihar. The state will go for two more phase of polls and results will be declared on November 10.

(With inputs from agency)