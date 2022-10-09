In Gujarat, Cong MLA Attacked By Goons, 'Anyone Who Speaks Up Under BJP Govt Is Attacked'

On Saturday, a massive crowd of protestors gathered in support of the Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel was allegedly thrashed by goons at Khergam town in the Navsari district of Gujarat. Protestors were seen setting fire to shops and vandalising the fire tender which reached the spot on Saturday night.

Image: Protestors gathered in support of Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel, Source: Twitter@ANI

While speaking to reporters, the injured Congress MLA Anant Patel said that anyone who raised their voice under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is beaten and sent to jail. The tribal leader further alleged that on his way to Khergam town in the Navsari district for a meeting, the chief of Zila Panchayat and some unknown individuals vandalized his car and attacked him.

'Miscreants made casteist slurs': Anant Patel

The Congress leader reiterated that miscreants made casteist slurs saying “you are becoming a leader being an Adivasi, we will not spare you, won’t let an Adivasi walk here.”

Protestors supporting the Congress MLA have vowed to block 14 districts until the Zila Panchayat chief and his miscreants are detained for their misconduct.

Talking to the media, Anant Patel said, “ W will protest in Khergam town in the Navsari district until Zila Panchayat chief and his goons are held. All Adivasis of the area will block the highways of 14 districts until they are detained. People are now being beaten and attacked for raising their voices under the BJP rule and sent to jail. ”

Image: Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel, Source: Twitter@ANI

Meanwhile, police personnel was deployed to pacify the agitated crowd. Further, narrating the series of events, Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police said, “Four-five people attacked Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel on Saturday after which he sat on protest with his Adivasi supporters. He has been assured that the guilty will be caught within three days and proper action will be taken. Police were deployed but no untoward situation took place. A complaint has been filed as per the rules.”

Image: Police personnel deployed in the Navsari district, Source: Twitter@ANI