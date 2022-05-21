In London, Rahul Gandhi Rakes Up LAC Issue; Compares Situation With Ukraine Crisis

Slamming India's foreign policy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a conclave in London, compared the India-China standoff in Ladakh with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Addressing the 'Ideas for India' conference on Friday, Gandhi claimed that China has created a situation in Ladakh similar to what Russia is doing in Dobass, but the Narendra Modi government doesn’t want to talk about it.

"The Russians tell Ukraine that we do not accept your territorial integrity. We refuse to believe that the two districts are yours, we are going to strike those two districts to ensure that you break ties with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Now compare what is happening in Ukraine with what is happening in Ladakh. Please see, the situation is the same in both the places," the Congress MP said.

Citing reports of Chinese aggression on the border and China’s construction of a second bridge on Pangong Lake, Rahul Gandhi said the Narendra Modi government avoids discussing the topic.

'Congress fighting to regain India, BJP stifling voices'

The Congress leader also took the opportunity to train guns at the RSS and the BJP, saying the party has been in power due to polarisation and the total domination of the media.

“We believe India is its people. But the BJP and the RSS believe it is geography. We are not just fighting the BJP; it’s no longer a political fight. The Congress is fighting to regain India. It’s a national ideological battle," said Gandhi.

"The BJP, despite a sharp drop in employment, continues to be in power in India because of polarisation and the total domination of the media”, the Congress leader claimed. “India is not in a good place. The BJP has sprinkled kerosene all over,” he added.

“Democracy in India is a global public good. We (Congress) are the only people who have managed democracy at the scale that we have. If that cracks, it’s going to cause problems for them,” said Gandhi.

He was joined by leaders of the opposition, including Sitaram Yechury, Salman Khurshid, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahua Moitra, and Manoj Jha at the Cambridge University in London.