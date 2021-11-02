In Manipur, 12 Prominent Members Of NDA Ally Naga People's Front Join BJP

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday felicitated 12 members of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) who joined Manipur BJP. NPF is one of the main allies of the Manipur government led by the BJP. The Chief Minister reportedly assured that the joining of the members will not have any negative impact on the relationship between the allies.

The Manipur CM said, “The reason why they (NPF members) joined BJP is mainly due to their fondness of the party because of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the substantial changes brought in the state and country."

“The decision to give a BJP ticket to candidates lies with the parliamentary board of the party. The board will assess the potential of candidates based on their contribution at the ground level. BJP will always wish to choose candidates who can practically follow the ideology of ‘nation first, party second and self third’,” he added.

BJP govt in Manipur effectively implementing development programmes: JP Nadda

Last month, BJP National President J P Nadda had said at a public meeting that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is effectively implementing developmental programmes in the state and its people will vote for BJP in the Assembly election due early next year. The Biren Singh helmed government is effectively implementing the developmental programmes in Manipur along the lines of that at the national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people will vote for BJP in the state election for more development, Nadda said.

He said, "Central programmes like Swacch Bharat Mission, Ujala scheme, women empowerment, Khelo India programme, have been implemented in the state. The BJP government in the state has also set up the National Sports University, multi-sports complex and launched housing for the poor."

"These apart Biren Singh with help from the Centre has taken up several programmes for Manipur such as the outreach programme 'Go to Hills 2.0' to provide welfare scheme benefits at doorsteps and has constructed many women markets in the hill districts," the party president added.

(Image: Twitter)