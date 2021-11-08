In Manipur, Ex-Congress MLAs Imo Singh & Yamthong Haokip Join BJP Ahead Of 2022 Polls

In a major setback for Congress ahead of Manipur Assembly elections to be held in 2022, two former party MLAs from the state were inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They were welcomed to the party by the Union Minister of Ports & Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday. Their induction took place at the party headquarters in Delhi and BJP National President JP Nadda was also present at the event.

Former Congress MLAs from Manipur join BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/qltQ5sqQj9 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 8, 2021

Union Port Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while putting out a Tweet, wished the newly inducted duo success while welcoming them into the party. Here is what Sonowal tweeted.

Welcomed Manipur Congress MLAs Shri Rajkumar Emo Singh and Shri Yangthom Haokip to the @BJP4India family in New Delhi. I wish them the best in their new journey. @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/fXWFLrsPZA — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 8, 2021

Former Congress MLAs Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip from Manipur joined the BJP ahead of the Manipur Legislative Assembly elections that have been scheduled to be held in March 2022. The Legislative Assembly elections will appoint 60 members to the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Post induction into the party, Ex- Sailul Assembly MLA Yamthong Haokip called upon party national president JP Nadda. The BJP via its Twitter account notified the same. Here is what they Tweeted.

Shri Yamthong Haokip, Ex MLA from Saikul Assembly (Manipur) called upon BJP National President Shri @JPNadda after joining BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0NhfeG84vM — BJP (@BJP4India) November 8, 2021

Former Congress MLA expelled from party under INC's Constitution.

It is pertinent to note here that the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee expelled Rajkumar Imo Singh earlier in August this year. Reports have suggested that despite having been in close-knit with the Gandhis, Imo Singh was not given any responsibility in the INC. Many reports reasoned this due to Imo Singh being the son-in-law of the current BJP Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh.

Imo Singh, a mass leader is said to have played a very crucial role in making six legislators resign from Congress. Imo Singh is also the eldest son of the first Union Minister from Manipur under the Rajiv Gandhi administration. He is also said to have friends from across party lines and is said to have voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba during the 2020 Rajya Sabha Election while he was still serving under the Congress. Imo Singh is also the President of the Manipur Cricket Association, affiliated with BCCI.

Image Credits - ANI/Twitter (sarbanandsonwal)