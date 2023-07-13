In Pics: Chaos Erupts In Patna As Protesting BJP Leaders Face Lathi-charge, Water Cannons

Chaos ensued today in Patna as leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a forceful lathi charge and water cannons from security personnel during a 'Vidhan Sabha March' protest. The demonstration aimed to highlight the Bihar government's mishandling of teacher postings in the state as well as the land-for-jobs scam, but it quickly turned violent, prompting strong reactions from both sides.

Image Credit: Republic

Failure and incompetence: BJP chief accuses state government

BJP chief JP Nadda wasted no time in criticising the state government. Holding Bihar government responsible for the lathi charge, Nadda tweeted, "The lathicharge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and indignation of the state government. The Grand Alliance government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption. To save the person who has been chargesheeted, the Chief Minister of Bihar has even forgotten his morality."

Image Credit : Twitter @JPNadda

Marshals remove disruptive opposition members

Inside the Bihar Assembly, the situation escalated when two BJP MLAs were forcefully removed by marshals, and posters and placards were confiscated from other opposition party members causing a disruption. The chaos erupted as the Speaker informed the Leader of the Opposition that no statements could be made until all members returned to their seats.

(Image Credit: Twitter)

Opposition conduct criticised: disregard for democratic norms?

In response, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, criticized the behaviour of the BJP MLAs, stating that the Bihar government is responsive to the people's needs and is willing to address the concerns raised by the members. He further added, "The conduct of the opposition members since yesterday, when they smashed a chair and attempted to upturn the table, shows that they have no respect for democratic norms. Perhaps, they are desperate, realizing that their political future is uncertain."

Alleged land-for-jobs scam adds to the unrest

Image Credit : ANI

In a separate matter, BJP MLAs staged a protest against the JD(U)-RJD alliance, alleging involvement in a land-for-job scam. This scandal relates to the tenure of Lalu Prasad as Union Railways Minister from 2004 to 2009. Prasad stands accused of offering Group D appointments in railways in exchange for plots of land for his family members, including his son Tejashwi Yadav.

Enforcement Directorate initiates investigation

As a result of these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at Tejashwi Yadav's residence and other locations associated with the RJD. The investigation, initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is aimed at probing the irregular appointments in the railways and violations of established guidelines and processes.

Protests and adjournments during Assembly session

During the Assembly session on July 12, BJP members of the Opposition disrupted proceedings, demanding the resignation of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and creating a ruckus in the Assembly, ultimately leading to an adjournment. The Leader of the Opposition defended their actions, accusing the Chair of biased treatment and acting as a tool of the government. Corruption allegations and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's perceived leniency were among the issues raised.

Government attempts to suppress protests

Protests were held in Patna by qualified candidates from the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET). | Image: PTI

Amidst protests against the new recruitment policy for teachers, the state government has cancelled leaves and issued directives to prevent teachers from participating in the demonstration. In response, the Education Department has taken steps to ensure 100 percent teacher attendance in state-run schools, threatening strict action against absentees. The BJP strongly condemns these measures, viewing them as an attempt to suppress their protest against the recruitment policy. The protests are ongoing, with no resolution in sight at this time.