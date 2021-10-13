In Punjab, Kejriwal Vows To Get Rid Of 'red-tapism', 'inspector Raj' If AAP Voted To Power

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday during his visit to Punjab ahead of the polls in the state addressed traders and industrialists in Punjab's Jalandhar and vowed to put an end to "red-tapism" and "inspector raj" in the state if voted to power. The AAP supremo also promised to rectify old laws while getting rid of unnecessary ones.

"Old laws will be rectified, unnecessary laws will be scrapped. A system will be built wherein existing industries need not waste time over the government. You will invest your time in your business. Red tapism and Inspector Raj will end," the Delhi CM said while interacting with traders and industrialists.

The Delhi CM further added that an honest CM and Cabinet could make the entire system alright and that he did so in Delhi.

"If there is an honest CM and cabinet at the top then I can challenge that the entire structure below will be alright. We did this in Delhi," the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said in Jalandhar.

Kejriwal urges traders to engage in welfare of society under AAP governance

The AAP supremo also urged industrialists to engage in the welfare of the society after growing under the AAP government when it comes to power in the state. He also addressed the increase in revenue and the end of Tax-related raids in Delhi following the AAP coming to power in the National Capital. "We stopped Raid Raj after coming to power in Delhi that was prevalent before. During the past 5 years, our revenue escalated from 30,000 crores to 60,000 crores. I always had faith in traders. They want to do business peacefully," Kejriwal stated.

The Delhi CM promised traders and industrialists to provide budgetary provision for the development of infrastructure related to trade and commerce in the region within the next 1-2 years after coming to power. The Legislative Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held next year.

Image: PTI