In RS, Vice President Dhankar Teases Raghav Chadha Over His Pic With Actor Parineeti

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was teased by Vice President Jagdeed Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha amid dating rumours with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.

The AAP leader was recently spotted with the actor twice in Mumbai on dinner and lunch dates, sparking dating rumours. A lot of videos were also circulated on social media of the two going out together.

Teasing the AAP leader, Dhankhar said, "You already occupy enough space on social media. This may be a day of silence for you."

The statement by the Vice President came after Chadha asked him to allow him to raise the issue of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi. After which, Chadha took to Twitter and wrote about the withdrawal of his request in the Parliament of a crucial issue.

In Parliament today, I gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss Govt.’s NOC to Mehul Choksi’s Antigua citizenship and its subsequent failure to present a strong case before Interpol, which led to the withdrawal of the red corner notice against him. pic.twitter.com/ygM9xSIqm1 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 24, 2023

Raghav and Parineeti pursued education from LSE

As per sources, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra both pursued education from the same college - London School of Economics (LSE) and the AAP spokesperson on Friday avoided a question on his viral pictures and videos with Parineeti.

Recently, Chadha and Parineeti were also seen entering a restaurant for dinner. Both of them were also seen spotted coming out of a restaurant and leaving together.

When asked to comment on their photos, Raghav, who was outside the Parliament, told ANI, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga."

Their most recent meeting was in Mumbai when they were snapped exiting a popular restaurant in the city. While Raghav wore a white shirt and beige trousers, Parineeti opted for a white T-shirt and checkered trousers.

Raghav, Parineeti among recipients of India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours

Earlier this year, Raghav and Parineeti were among the key recipients of the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London. To mark 75 years of India's independence, the honours covered 75 high achievers and some key Outstanding Achievers.