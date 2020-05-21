Congress Suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh As General Secretary Of Party's Women Wing

Indian National Congress (INC) has suspended Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary of the party's women wing on grounds of indiscipline. A complaint regarding the same is already pending with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker.

Congress suspends MLA

आपदा के वक्त ऐसी निम्न सियासत की क्या जरूरत,एक हजार बसों की सूची भेजी, उसमें भी आधी से ज्यादा बसों का फर्जीवाड़ा, 297 कबाड़ बसें, 98 आटो रिक्शा व एबुंलेंस जैसी गाड़ियां, 68 वाहन बिना कागजात के, ये कैसा क्रूर मजाक है, अगर बसें थीं तो राजस्थान,पंजाब, महाराष्ट्र में क्यूं नहीं लगाई। — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) May 20, 2020

The developments come at the back of Aditi Singh's tweet where she stated that Priyanka Gandhi's decision to provide 1000 buses was a joke and went on to later praise UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh said that it was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who arranged buses to bring students back home from Kota where they were stranded due to the lockdown.

"Yogi Adityanath ji spent the night to bring them back on buses. Rajasthan CM himself also praised it," Aditi Singh said in a tweet.

कोटा में जब UP के हजारों बच्चे फंसे थे तब कहां थीं ये तथाकथित बसें, तब कांग्रेस सरकार इन बच्चों को घर तक तो छोड़िए,बार्डर तक ना छोड़ पाई,तब श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने रातों रात बसें लगाकर इन बच्चों को घर पहुंचाया, खुद राजस्थान के सीएम ने भी इसकी तारीफ की थी। — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) May 20, 2020

The party had previously criticised Aditi Singh for not obeying orders and attending the special Assembly last year. She was the only Congress MLA to be present in the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (UP East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath for not allowing 500 buses which were stranded at UP-Delhi border in Ghaziabad. She added that those buses would have allowed 20,000 migrants to reach home. To date, 60 lakh migrants have returned to Uttar Pradesh, as stated by Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary.

On May 16, Priyanka Vadra wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, urging him to permit the Congress party to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers back to their native place. The UP administration accepted this request on Monday, asking the opposition party to send the buses to Lucknow by 10 am on Tuesday. However, Vadra's private secretary Sandeep Singh stated that sending empty buses to Lucknow was "inhuman" at a time when thousands of workers had gathered at the borders of UP.

