India-Italy Virtual Summit: PM Modi, Giuseppe Ink 15 MoUs; Discuss Wide-ranging Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Prof. Giuseppe Conte on Friday held a virtual summit and discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. As per a joint statement, the two agreed to strengthen defence engagement through co-development and co-production of military systems and decided to conclude a migration and mobility partnership agreement at the earliest.
Further, the two leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and pledged to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the menace at the bilateral level and in multilateral fora.
"Consistent with relevant Resolutions of the UN, both sides support a comprehensive approach in preventing and combating terrorism, based on respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and international law," the statement read.
Additionally, they also discussed ways to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi, in his opening remarks, said that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War.
"We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it," he said.
Furthermore, in a major development, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following the virtual summit. The following MoUs were signed -
MoU between the Italian Trade Agency and Invest India.
