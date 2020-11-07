India-Italy Virtual Summit: PM Modi, Giuseppe Ink 15 MoUs; Discuss Wide-ranging Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Prof. Giuseppe Conte on Friday held a virtual summit and discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. As per a joint statement, the two agreed to strengthen defence engagement through co-development and co-production of military systems and decided to conclude a migration and mobility partnership agreement at the earliest.

Further, the two leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and pledged to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the menace at the bilateral level and in multilateral fora.

"Consistent with relevant Resolutions of the UN, both sides support a comprehensive approach in preventing and combating terrorism, based on respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and international law," the statement read.

Additionally, they also discussed ways to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi, in his opening remarks, said that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War.

"We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it," he said.

15 MoUs signed

Furthermore, in a major development, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following the virtual summit. The following MoUs were signed -

MoU between the Italian Trade Agency and Invest India.

MoU to promote co-financing between Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP), Italy and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India.

MoU among the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur), Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Soprintendenza Archeologica Belle Arti e Paesaggio di Venezia on creating a network and sharing skills for restoration and protection of monuments.

Addendum to the Executive Protocol for Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Italy and India on industrial projects;

Exchange of Notes on the Rules of Procedure for approval of co-production status under art. 15 of the Audio-Visual co-production agreement between the Government of the Republic of Italy and the Government of Republic of India.

MoU between Fincantieri S.p.A., Italy and Cochin Shipyard Limited, India on design, shipbuilding, and manufacturing.

MoU between Fincantieri S.p.A., Italy and Cochin Shipyard Limited, India on repair/refit.

Cooperation Agreement to promote energy transition between Snam S.p.A., Italy and Adani Entreprises Ltd, India.

Cooperation Agreement to set-up a CNG compressors factory in India between Snam S.p.A., Italy and Adani Gas Ltd, India.

MoU to enhance the development of green hydrogen between Snam S.p.A., Italy, and Greenko Energies Private Ltd, India.

MoU to promote the energy transition and cooperate on gas infrastructure development between Snam S.p.A., Italy, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. India.

MoU in the area of conversion of plastic recycling between NextChem (Maire Tecnimont Group), Italy, and Indian Oil Cooperation, India.

MoU on the fisheries sector between ASSOITTICA of Italy and Seafood Exporters Association of India.

MoU on Cost Free Content Exchange between ANI Media Pvt. Ltd., India and RCS Media Group S. p. A., Italy.

MoU on Student Exchange between Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), India and ZeLIG, Italy.

