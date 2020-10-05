India-US 2 Plus 2 Ministerial Talks Likely In Oct End; Key Defence Pact, China To Be Focus

The third India-US two plus two dialogue of foreign and defence ministers are expected to take place in Delhi late October where the Modi government is likely to ink the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation. The signing of BECA will be a very significant development as it allows India to use global geo-spatial maps of the US for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.

The foundational agreements with the US such as General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA, 2002), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA, 2016) and Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA, 2018) have already been activated with both using each other’s designated military facilities for refuelling and replenishment. The communication agreement allows both countries to share military information about threats on land and the Indo-Pacific.

High-level ministerial exchanges

October is littered with high-level ministerial exchanges with external affairs minister S Jaishankar meeting his US counterpart Mike Pompeo at the Quad security dialogue in Tokyo on Tuesday. This will be followed by the visit of US deputy secretary of state Stephen Beigun in mid-October. Defence secretary Mark Esper and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh will join the two foreign ministers in the two plus two dialogue.

During the 2+2 meeting, both the US ministers will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Among the foremost topics to be discussed will be Chinese aggression in Ladakh on which Washington has extended support to New Delhi's in its response. Moreover, other China-centric issues like its bullying of neighbours and creeping territorial ambitions in the South China Sea will likely be discussed in detail.

The security situation in South Asia with respect to the Afghan peace process and Pakistan will also be on focus. Chinese inroads in the Indian Ocean Region through its belt and road initiative is already being closely monitored by New Delhi and Washington. Iranian activities in the Middle East and a blossoming of ties between Gulf monarchies and Israel may also be taken up.

India is also expected to clear the air over Australia's participation in this year's 'Malabar' naval exercises with the US and Japan which has shown renewed interest in aligning policy with fellow democracies to counter a hostile China.

(with inputs from agencies)