On Monday, September 13, India and the United States jointly launched the Agenda 2030 Partnership's Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD). Bhupender Yadav, the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry and indicated that CAFMD will allow both countries to resume their 'climate cooperation'.

Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, who will be in India from September 12 to 14, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting ambitious climate goals, adding that India has shown that economic development and clean energy can coexist. Kerry congratulated India on achieving tremendous progress towards climate goals, saying that India will meet the 450-gigawatt renewable energy goal.

"CAFMD will provide both countries an opportunity to renew collaborations on climate change while addressing the financing aspects and deliver climate finance primarily as grants and concessional finance, as envisaged under Paris Agreement to strengthen climate action," tweeted Yadav.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

India-US relations

"The dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development," added Yadav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously proposed an India-US climate and renewable energy alliance to aid in the mobilisation of investments and the facilitation of green partnerships.

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, welcomed John Kerry.

As part of his India trip to address the climate crisis, Kerry met Union Power Minister RK Singh earlier on Monday in New Delhi.

The special envoy's visit will enhance US bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)'s 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26), which will be placed in Glasgow, United Kingdom, from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: @byadavbjp/Twitter