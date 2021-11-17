Infighting Surfaces In Mumbai Youth Congress As MLA Claims His Poster Was Blackened

The infighting in the Mumbai Congress Youth surfaced after Youth Congress leader Suraj Thakur posted a photo on social media claiming that his picture on a party's poster for 'chhath puja' had been mutilated. The Congress MLA from the Bandra Wast constituency was also reportedly denied entry into the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar while participating in the Padyatra march. The Padyatra march was being held against the rising fuel prices on Nov 15 when the spat between Thakur and Mumbai Youth Congress President broke out.

Infighting in Mumbai Congress surfaces

Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, Bandra MLA and Youth Congress leader Suraj Thakur called out the accusers who had allegedly put soot on his poster. This post was regarding the Chhath Puja celebrations where the MLA can be seen congratulating the people of his constituency on the festivities. While calling out the perpetrator, Thakur claimed that in the course of 14 years, many accusers and sooters had come along but they were nowhere to be seen now. He added, "Suraj Thakur is here."

Spat between MLA Thakur and Mumbai Youth Congress Prez

Reportedly on Sunday, MLA Thakur had got into a verbal spat with MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui. Both the leaders, who hail from the Bandra East constituency, had come face to face after which Siddique had left. Both were denied entry to the Rajgriha. When asked, Zeeshan refuted all claims of a feud with Thakur and claimed that his name was added to the list of 10 leaders who were allowed entry. Upon confirmation from Prakash Ambedkar, allegations of any such list or denial for entry to Zeeshan was refuted.

While talking about Zeeshan, he added, "I did not have much conversation with him. It will take more time for Zeeshan who has become a new MLA to understand the working style of the party."

Infighting in Congress

Zeeshan Siddiqui's public criticism of the party leadership comes just a few months after infighting in the Maharashtra Congress unit came to the fore over Nana Patole's role. Indicating Congress' growing discomfort in MVA, the Sakoli MLA has repeatedly asserted in the last few months that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. Stressing that many are miffed over the Sonia Gandhi-led party's "growing influence" in the state, the Maharashtra Congress chief has also claimed CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves.

As many MVA leaders were reportedly angry at Patole's remarks, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and Revenue Minister Ashok Chavan assured NCP supremo Sharad Pawar that these statements won't be repeated. When Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi summoned the Maharashtra Congress chief and other leaders to Delhi for a meeting on 20 August, speculation was rife that he will be replaced. While he managed to retain his post, Patole was reportedly asked to refrain from making any controversial remarks affecting the MVA.

Image Credits - Twitter/ facebook - Suraj Thakur