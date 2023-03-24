Intentional: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Brother Rahul, Says ‘because He Raised Adani..'

Hours after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of intentionally framing charges against her brother as he raised the Adani issue and questioned the saffron party in parliament. Questioning why no action was taken against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka said that the leaders belonging to the saffron camp continuously target her family members.

Addressing media following Congress’ key meeting, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned, “BJP spokespersons, leaders, MPs, MLAs and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep on commenting on my family members including, Rahul Gandhi, my father Rajiv Gandhi, Indira ji, Pundit Nehru ji, but no case was filed against them. Why no sentence was pronounced against them?”

“My brother (Rahul Gandhi) raised Adani’s issue and questioned the Centre in Parliament, it is, therefore, action is being taken against him. The case has been raised suddenly after one year of the complainant himself asking for the stay,” she added.

Priyanka defends Rahul

Defending her brother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi a “Traitor”. "Yes, your sycophants called the son of a martyr prime minister a traitor, Mir Jafar. One of your Chief Ministers raised the question that who is the father of Rahul Gandhi?”

..@narendramodi जी आपके चमचों ने एक शहीद प्रधानमंत्री के बेटे को देशद्रोही, मीर जाफ़र कहा। आपके एक मुख्यमंत्री ने सवाल उठाया कि राहुल गांधी का पिता कौन है?



कश्मीरी पंडितों के रिवाज निभाते हुए एक बेटा पिता की मृत्यु के बाद पगड़ी पहनता है, अपने परिवार की परंपरा क़ायम रखता है…1/4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2023

Congress comes up with political action

Following the end of the crucial emergency meeting of the Congress party came, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party leaders discussed the party’s “political action” that will be taken in connection with the former Congress chief’s disqualification from Lok Sabha. He further stated that as of now, the party has not discussed its legal course of action in the matter.

“The political action decided by the Congress party will be seen from Monday onwards,” Ramesh added.