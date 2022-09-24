Last Updated:

'Is Xi Jinping under House Arrest In Beijing?': Subramanian Swamy Shares His Take

Swami also retweeted a post that claimed that PLA military vehicles are heading towards the Chinese capital city Beijing after Xi was "removed as PLA head".

Chinese President XI Jinping is trending on social media with several reports claiming that he's being "placed under house arrest". Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Subramanian Swamy also barged into the discussion and said that the new rumour needs to be checked out.

Taking to Twitter, the politician said that when Jinping was in Samarkand for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the leaders of the Communist Party of China were supposed to remove him as the party's in charge of the Army. "Then House arrest followed," he added. These claims have not been verified.

Subramanian Swamy on Xi Jinping allegedly being in house arrest

"New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi Jinping under house arrest in Beijing? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party’s in-charge of the Army. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumour," Dr Swamy tweeted.

Dr Swamy also retweeted a post which claimed that People's Liberation Army (PLA) military vehicles are heading towards the Chinese capital city Beijing after Xi was "removed as head of PLA". The post also claimed that 59% of the flights in the country have been grounded and many senior officials have been jailed. Given the regulated nature of news emanating from China, the truth of the situation is not clear. There are reports also stating the contrary that there is no such clampdown. 

The reports come at a time when the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) is set to convene a twice-a-decade national congress on October 16. During the meeting, the decision about XI Jinping's future will be decided.

XI became president in 2013. In 2018, he abolished the 10-year limit to hold the top post, which was followed by two of his predecessors, making him the party's most dominant leader since Mao Zedong.

The Congress will also examine the current domestic and international situation, the release had said. The meeting will also "formulate action plans and fundamental policies," it had added.

