'It Is Humanity, Not Corruption': Assam CM Hits Back At Sisodia's PPE Deal Claim

The war of words between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia continued on Sunday, with Sarma threatening to file a defamation case against the AAP leader for accusing him of corruption.

In his first "exposé of the BJP", Sisodia had levelled corruption allegations against Assam CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan. He claimed that Sarma indulged in corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 PPE kits in 2020 from his wife's company, JCB Industries.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, here is your wife's contract to buy 5.000 kits in the name of JCB Industries at 990/- per kit. Tell me, is this paper false? Is it not corruption to give a tender purchase order to your wife's company as a health minister?" Sisodia tweeted.

To this, the Assam CM responded, “The company in question had written to Assam’s National Health Mission (NHM), stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for COVID warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by the government. Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same.”

The company in question wrote to Assam’s NHM stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for Covid warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by Govt. pic.twitter.com/HnFbs5ZbPy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2022

He further said, "Manish Bhai, this is not corruption, it’s humanity. My wife hasn’t committed a crime, she tried to help Assam at the time of its biggest crisis. Throwing muck at others will not be accepted. You will face legal consequences."

'Is Kejriwal corrupt too?': Sarma takes dig at AAP leader

Sarma also questioned if Manish Sisodia thinks that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was corrupt since he also asked someone to arrange PPE kits immediately when the city was facing its shortage in 2020.

Delhi CM suo moto offered to buy PPE kits from anywhere without tender. Why?



Does his Deputy CM think the CM is corrupt as he asked someone to arrange PPE kits from somewhere immediately, and said that Delhi Govt will buy them? No reference to any tender etc. https://t.co/eBBO8wpj0Z — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2022

On Friday, the BJP Minister shared a photo of the Appreciation Letter issued by the NHM expressing gratitude to JCB industries for donating PPEs and helping the government fight the pandemic.

In the tweets that followed, Sarma reminded Sisodia of how he acted at the time of crisis and avoided multiple calls for the help of an Assamese stuck in Delhi.

Going on to suggest his AAP counterpart stop 'sermonising', Sarma wrote, "I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation."