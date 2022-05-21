IUML Asserts Kerala Heading For Tragedy Similar To Sri Lanka; Slams SilverLine Project

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday, May 21, lashed out at the Kerala government over the SilverLine rail project and claimed that the state is heading toward the Sri Lankan tragedy due to borrowings.

Addressing a press conference, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government and said, "Those who are unable to pay the salaries of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) workers are talking about the Rs 2 lakh crore SilverLine project. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to implement projects that are harmful to the environment."

IUML asserts Kerala heading towards tragedy similar to Sri Lanka

Kunhalikutty further claimed that the Left government in the state is pushing Kerala into a severe economic crisis. "The LDF government and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are unable to recognize the seriousness. The government is not going in the right way. Kerala is heading towards the Sri Lanka tragedy. The Left government is pushing Kerala into a severe financial crisis," Kunhalikutty said according to ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka is undergoing one of the worst economic crises in the country's history with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts impacting a large number of the citizens.

'Withdraw cases filed against anti-Silverline protestors': Congress

After Kerala let the government on Monday announced its decision to drop the on-site Social Impact Study of the SilverLine rail project and take up a GPS-enabled study instead amid protests, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Tuesday called it the first victory of the protestors against the K-rail project. Furthermore, the Congress leader lambasted the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government and said that the state should withdraw the cases filed against the anti-Silverline protestors.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, VD Satheesan said, “The CPI(M) led state government has to admit that it has done wrong so far by conducting stone laying ceremony. The cases registered against people for voicing against the SilverLine project should be withdrawn. The first phase of the agitation against the project is successful by this order of the revenue department.” The Congress leader further went on to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the protests carried out by the party were “pointless”. He said that the BJP should take the matter to the Union Railway Minister and ensure that the project is not approved.

SilverLine Project

The SilverLine is a project of K-Rail, a joint venture set up by the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours. The state government believes that the SilverLine Project will transform local transportation by reducing travel time and enhancing transportation quality.

The 529.45 km SilverLine corridor between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with a top speed of 200 kmph, eases transportation between the state's north and south ends and cuts overall travel time to less than four hours, down from 10 to 12 hours currently. Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kochi Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur are among the intermediate stops.

However, the project is facing severe protests from locals and political leaders for being harmful to the environment and not being feasible. Earlier, Union Minister V Muraleedharan who hails from Kerala also protested against the project saying that the rail project would be a disaster and would not help the state in any way, stating that the project would displace 30,000 families in Kerala.