J&K Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari Meets PM Modi In Delhi; Says 'He Has Adopted Kashmir'

After the launch of Jammu-Kashmir's new party 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party', ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari - who heads the new political front, met with PM Narendra Modi on Saturday at Delhi. Revealing details of the meeting, he said that he discussed the situation in the Union territory post abrogation of Article 370 and the continued detention of the mainstream political leaders. He added that PM Modi had said that he has adopted Kashmir.

Bukhari meets PM Modi

"We discussed the situation in Kashmir post 5 August and detention of leaders. I am happy PM listened to me and assured us and said he has adopted Kashmir," said Bukhari to reporters in Delhi.

#WATCH Altaf Bukhari, Jammu & Kashmir Apni party, when asked foreign media had reported that Article 370 abrogation will cause violence but nothing happened: 1st of all, I'll give credit to people who didn't choose to come on the road. Secondly, credit definitely to the planners. pic.twitter.com/sfmwrYg1AC — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

J&K Apni party launched

Earlier on March 8, Bukhari along with 40 other members launched the 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party'. Accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre, he stated that the new party will work towards the development and harmonious society. Bukhari, who has been unanimously voted as president of the new faction, demanded the release of the detained main-stream Kashmiri leaders including his former chief Mehbooba Mufti.

About J&K Apni Party

Altaf Bukhari-led new political outfit named ‘Apni Party’ consists of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and like-minded people. Former legislators Vijay Bakaya, Usman Majid, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Javed Beg, Dilawar Mir, Zaffar Manhas, Noor Muhammad, Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majid Paddar, Gagan Bhagat, Manjeet Singh and ten senior leaders of the Congress party quit the grand old party to join the new front. The total strength of the party is 40 leaders including Bukhari and was scheduled to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

Current scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir, these were subsequently eased. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. The temporary ban on social media sites was removed last week, however, complaints of inaccessibility persisted. While former chief minister Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on March 13, other mainstream leaders including former CMs -Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others including Shah Faesel, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Sarah Madni have been detained under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) by the Jammu-Kashmir administration for over seven months now.