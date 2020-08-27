J&K Congress Leaders Write To Sonia Gandhi Seeking Removal Of JKPCC Chief Ghulam Mir

A serious tug-of-war has started in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit regarding the change of president in the former state and now UT. Party sources close to Republic Media Network said that the JKPCC, Vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga along with ten party leaders have shot a written communication to the party President, Sonia Gandhi seeking removal of the incumbent president, Ghulam Ahmed Mir from the party position.

Sources further added that another letter has been sent to the party high command (Sonia Gandhi) by a group of former Congress legislators seeking removal of Ahmed Mir as the party president post. “Leaders have clearly mentioned in these letters that if Ahmed Mir is not removed immediately, party should be ready to receive more resignations from its workers both in Jammu and Kashmir,” said sources.

Pertinently, Ghulam Ahmed Mir has described revocation of the constitutional provision as “worst-ever decision" and demanded that J&K’s statehood with constitutional guarantees be restored. “J&K had got special status and that should be restored. We want it back. J&K parties should be consulted and taken into confidence on what kind of constitutional guarantees should be provided to J&K,” Mir had said.

Mir on number of occasions had accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of destroying the state by unilaterally abrogating provisions of Article 370 and bifurcating it into two union territories.

"It was done in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner under a conspiracy to destroy our beautiful state which has its own identity before the independence of the country and became part of India like other states post-independence," he had said.

On Mar 03, 2015, he was appointed as the president of J&K Congress. In 2019, he contested Lok Sabha polls from south Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency, however, National Conference candidate and former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi won the seat defeating nearest Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Congress. According to the Election Commission website, while Masoodi polled 40,180 votes, Mir got 33,504 votes.

