J&K Parties Deny Receiving A Formal Invite To All-party Meet By PM; Mull On Attending It

As Centre seeks to bolster political activities in Jammu-Kashmir, J&K parties like National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Apni party have denied receiving a 'formal' invitation for an all-party meet chaired by PM Modi on June 24. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has confirmed that she has received a call regarding the meeting and plans to hold a political affairs committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday to decide on attending it or not. Similarly, NC chief Farooq Abdullah too will chair a PAC with his party members to decide on it.

J&K parties deny receiving 'formal' invitation for all-party meet

Similarly, Congress chief GA Mir too denied getting an invite but said he will consult the national leadership if he receives any such invitation. Welcoming the move, he said that they will attend the meeting. J&K Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir said that he awaited a formal invitation, but termed it as a good opportunity for the people and political parties to raise the issues. All parties have expressed willingness to attend such a meeting if invited.

We've not received any information regarding all-party meet with PM. If we get invitation for round table meet, we'll convey this to national leadership. There'll be a consultation & we will attend the meet. We appreciate this way of dialogue by Centre: J&K Congress chief GA Mir pic.twitter.com/GnpIegxE0H — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

PM Modi to chair all-party meet

On Friday, sources reported that the Centre t is likely to convene an all-party meeting with leaders from the Union Territory on June 24. As per sources, the meeting will discuss the way forward for J&K as the time has come to 'resume the political process and to review the decisions of August 5, 2019. The meeting is likely to take place in Delhi and it is going to be the first-ever all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir when the State was bifurcated, turned into Union Territory.

The meeting will come in the backdrop of speculations about elections and delimitation exercise in J&K which has been extending till 2022. The delimitation commission, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai is working to increase the number of elected representatives in the UT from 107 to 114. Once the commission submits its report, the Election Commission would conduct the polls.

As a first, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Delhi to discuss the proposed all-party meeting in Delhi. The L-G has already called most J&K politicians asking for feedback on his government and problems being faced by common Kashmiris on the ground. The L-G also proposed a symbolic Amarnath Yatra in July-August due to the prevailing pandemic situation.