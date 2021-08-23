Taking a jibe at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected their 'Gupkar Gang'. His remarks came after Mufti warned the Central Government regarding the restoration of article 370.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Mufti's warning to the Centre

While speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Hamirpur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur reacted to former J&K Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's statement. She allegedly warned the Centre to start talking with the Kashmiris and restore article 370. Her demand came under the view of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. In an immediate response, Thakur said that the people of the union territories have rejected the 'Gupkar Gang', which was formed in alliance by the regional and national parties in Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of Article 370. Referring to it, he said that statements of such people should not be taken seriously.

Further, criticising such leaders, he said that they have done nothing for Jammu and Kashmir over the years and are just criticizing the central government. Thakur also highlighted the development since the abrogation of article 370. Several changes are witnessed in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where terrorist attacks and killings have been reduced to a great extent.

"If you have heard Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speeches in the Lok Sabha, he has given details of how much work has been done in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were made union territories. It has not been even two years since the abrogation of article 370 and the formation of these two union territories but the speed of development activities there is commendable", he added

Mehbooba Mufti on Afghanistan situation

Earlier, PDP chief Mufti remarked on how the US government has packed its bag under the control of the Taliban and warned the Central Government of a similar situation if not taken necessary steps. She emphasized initiating talking with the Kashmiris just like Atal Bihari Vajpayee did and also restore Article 370.

(Image Credits: PTI)