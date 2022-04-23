Jahangirpuri Clashes: TMC Accuses BJP Of Blocking Its Delegation; 'Where's Democracy Now?'

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after a TMC delegation to Delhi's Jahangirpuri was blocked by the Delhi police. He slammed the Central government and said that the BJP wants to hide their conspiracy on Jahangirpuri violence.

Speaking to the ANI on Trinamool's delegation to Jahangirpuri, the West Bengal TMC general secretary, Kunal Ghosh said that his party delegation was stopped to enter Jahangirpuri. He slammed the BJP-led central government and asked, "Where is the democracy now?" He accused the BJP of hiding its conspiracy in the Jahangirpuri. "BJP just wants to hide their conspiracy on Jahangirpuri," Ghosh told ANI.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh also claimed that Jahangirpuri violence prime accused Ansar was a BJP member. "There is a series of pictures of Ansar with the BJP leaders. He was a BJP member. He is still an active member of the BJP," Ghosh told ANI. He further added, "BJP has to clarify their stand on this."

Notably, the TMC sent its six-member fact-finding team comprising Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Aparupa Poddar. Taking a dig at TMC, BJP national Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday that the TMC is sending the team to disturb the peace and stability of the area. "The TMC can’t maintain law and order in Bengal, but they are sending a team to Delhi."

Earlier, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, in her speech at the inaugural session of the sixth Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, making an indirect reference to the BJP for the Jahangirpuri demolition drive said that her government does not want to 'bulldoze' as they don't believe in dividing the people, but they want to 'unite the people'.

'When bulldozer is run on Bangladeshi Rohingyas, Didi gets hurt': VHP

On Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi and other communal clashes in the country on Ram Navami processions, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "Hindus were targetted in a preplanned way by Islamic Jihadis." He slammed the opposition political leaders and said, "When riots take place the ones doing political tourism stay quiet. But when the bulldozer is run on rioter house they start commenting. The incident was in Jahanhgirpuri, but people from West Bengal starts coming."

VHP's Bansal claimed some sort of link between the Bangladeshi Rohingyas and the West Bengal government under CM Mamata Banerjee. He also slammed Congress and communists for not uttering anything on attacks on Hindus in Jahangirpuri violence. "When bulldozer is run on Bangladeshi Rohingyas, West Bengal's Didi gets hurt, Italian mother's son (Rahul Gandhi) gets frustrated and the red cap (communists) people get worried. But when Hindus were attacked, stone-pelting happened on devotees of Ram and Hanuman, they none of them said anything."

It is pertinent to mention that the VHP delegation was also stopped on Friday and was not allowed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.