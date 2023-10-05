Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Pulls Out Of NDA To Back TDP

Actor-turned politician Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan during a public meeting in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh announced that he has pulled out of an alliance with NDA. This comes days after Pawan Kalyan had announced his alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and decided to back Chandrababu Naidu.

While addressing the public meeting, Pawan Kalyan said that his party has withdrawn its alliance with NDA to support TDP during difficult times.

“TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs TDP governance in the state, young blood of Jana Sena is very much needed, the fight of Jana Sena is needed. If TDP and Jana Sena join hands, YSRCP will be defeated in the state,” he said.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Vinusha Reddy speaking to Republic said that with the recent arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan had said that he will contest elections along with TDP. Now in view of Pawan Kalyan’s fresh statement of pulling out of NDA, Reddy noted, “BJP is a cadre-based party and the central leadership of the party is closely observing the activities in Andhra Pradesh. Keeping in mind the interest of the people, BJP leadership will soon take a decision on how to proceed further for the upcoming elections.”

Meanwhile, TDP leader Jyothsna Thirunagari said that the comments of Pawan Kalyan clearly shows the situation in Andhra Pradesh. “With the present circumstances in the state, it requires a very strong team to fight against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Thirunagari noted.

Days after the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, actor- politician Bala Krishna and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh had met Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail on September 14, following which Pawan Kalyan had stated that Jana Sena and TDP will contest together to defeat YSRCP.

While addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan had stated that together the two parties would fight the atrocities and loot committed by YSRCP.

“It will not work if we fight individually. These atrocities will continue for decades. Andhra Pradesh can’t afford YSRCP. Andhra Pradesh can’t take this rule of YSRCP. For a person like me who has to get down on the road and you have the dare and guts to stop me at the Telangana border by deploying 2,000 policemen, then what about a common citizen? The time has come to face these atrocities together. Today you see the situation of Jana Sena cadre; even I am not being allowed to visit. I did not take any decision until the day before yesterday, but today I have taken the decision. Janasena and TDP will fight together in the coming polls. The step is not for our future but for the future of Andhra Pradesh,” Pawan Kalyan noted.”