Jayalalithaa's Death Inquiry Report Lacks Professional Approach: PMK Chief

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday alleged that the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was not "professional" and that it can be used only for political purpose.

Without any in-depth details, the report presented by retired judge Justice A Arumughaswamy will not succeed in the Legislative Assembly, Ramadoss told reporters here.

The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, which was constituted to probe the death of former AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday called for an investigation against V K Sasikala, among three others in connection with the death of the former chief minister. The report of the panel was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Regarding the report presented by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan over the Thoothukudi firing, he said that the commission's findings should be accepted by the government and added that this would be a lesson to police personnel.

